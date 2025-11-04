Award-winning wellness in Bolsover

Studio owner - Daniella Jackson

Bolsover’s very own Retreat Yoga & Wellbeing is celebrating an incredible year of recognition — having been named Yoga Studio of the Year in the Central England Prestige Awards 2025, and with founder Daniella Jackson shortlisted for Best Live Retreat at the UK Solopreneur Awards, among only five nominees nationwide.

Located in the heart of Bolsover, Retreat Yoga & Wellbeing has become a haven for those seeking balance, strength, and connection. The studio offers an inviting blend of yoga, reformer and mat Pilates, barre, qigong, and wellbeing events — all designed to help individuals reconnect with their bodies and minds in a nurturing environment.

“This award is such a wonderful reflection of the community we’ve built here,” says founder Daniella, a yoga teacher and wellbeing advocate who has dedicated her career to creating an inclusive, calming space where everyone feels supported. “My aim has always been to make wellbeing accessible, enjoyable, and help people feel better in their daily lives — and to see that recognised is truly special.”

The Central England Prestige Awards celebrate small and independent businesses that consistently offer outstanding service and innovation within their communities. Judges praised Retreat Yoga & Wellbeing for its warm atmosphere, commitment to inclusivity, and strong community.

Reformer Pilates at Retreat

Daniella’s nomination for “Best Live Retreat” further highlights her passion for creating transformative experiences beyond the studio. Her retreats blend yoga, mindfulness, movement, and community — offering participants a chance to reset, reflect, and return to daily life feeling renewed.

With classes, workshops, and events running throughout the week, Retreat Yoga & Wellbeing continues to grow as a hub for mindfulness and movement in Derbyshire — a space where everyone, from beginners to seasoned practitioners, can find a sense of calm, connection, and flow.

To explore upcoming classes, workshops, and retreats, visit www.retreatyogawellbeing.com or follow @retreatyogawellbeing on Instagram.

Warm, welcoming, and award-winning — Retreat Yoga & Wellbeing truly is a sanctuary for the soul.