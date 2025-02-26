60 for 60: Burton manufacturer reveals charity plans for Diamond Jubilee Year

Marking its 60th anniversary this year, Burton-headquartered roof tile manufacturer Russell Roof Tiles has announced its charity plans for 2025.

Give4Good was devised by the company in 2022 as a way of supporting local initiatives with fun and challenging events which are championed by its staff, suppliers, customers and partners.

Last year the company's target was to raise £50,000, but in its diamond jubilee year, the company has pledged to raise £60,000.

The firm was originally founded as the Annandale Tile Company in 1965, with the purchase of an 11-acre site close to Lochmaben (Halleaths). Now the company is a pioneering manufacturer with three sites and produces thousands of roof tiles and accessories used across the UK. Going from strength to strength over the past 60 years, this year will be a momentous one with the completion of an £18.5m project to double manufacturing output at its main tile plant in Burton.

The Russell Roof Tiles Give4Good 2024 Golf Day (MD Andrew Hayward second from the right)

Russell Roof Tiles has revealed that its nine Give4Good chosen charities, selected by the firm’s 150 staff include, four causes close to its two sites on Nicolson Way and Wetmore Lane in Burton.

These are Staffordshire, Cheshire and Shropshire Blood Bikes, Burton YMCA, Burton Albion Community Trust and for the first time Scropton Riding for the Disabled.

Over the years Russell Roof Tiles has organised several innovative events and activities to raise money, including firewalking, ballroom dancing, a ‘Race Across Europe’ challenge, Tough Mudder, skydiving, paddleboarding, comedy and race nights, a ‘Big Charity Quiz’ and car boot sales.

Burton Albion Community Trust’s mission is to make a difference to lives and communities across East Staffordshire. “We are extremely grateful to all at Russell Roof Tiles for joining us on our mission and sharing our goal to make a difference.” commented John Widdowson, its Head of Community.

Members of the Russell Roof Tiles team took part in the Birmingham Tough Mudder Race for Give4Good 2024

A new recipient this year is Scropton Riding for the Disabled which is a charity providing pony carriage driving for disabled people of all ages. “Everyone at Scropton Riding for the Disabled is delighted to have the support of Russell Roof Tiles’ Give4Good programme. As a local charity, it's great to have local support like this, raising awareness of what we do as well as much-needed funds for us to provide activities with horses to support the health and well-being of adults and children with additional needs. We’re looking forward to this partnership and the year ahead.” commented Glynis Dalley, Trustee.

Paula Senior, Fundraising & Partnerships Manager at Burton YMCA, added “We are deeply grateful to Russell Roof Tiles and their team for their continued support through Give4Good. This generous partnership not only empowers us to further our mission but also helps us create long-lasting, positive change in the communities we serve. We look forward to working together and are excited to see the impact these efforts will have for our cause and the other charities involved.”

The company’s Managing Director, Andrew Hayward comments “It’s an important part of our company values that we support the local communities where we are based, which help to recognise the amazing work these organisations do and it is always very difficult to choose who to support when there are so many worthy charities. It’s fitting that in our diamond jubilee year we boost this support even further, marking 60 years of Russell Roof Tiles.”

The manufacturer will also be supporting four causes local to its site in Lochmaben, they are Veterans Gardens Dumfries, Sports Drive Unlimited, D&G Canine Rescue Centre and Lockerbie Wildlife Trust, as well as international charity The Footprints Family.

Russell Roof Tiles is a leading concrete roof tile manufacturer providing products for housebuilders and high-profile social housing and commercial projects. The company produces thousands of concrete roof tiles and accessories every week used on roofs across the country.