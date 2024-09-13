1st Somercotes offering opportunities for people to join Scouts.

Scouts open event for children and adults

The 1st Somercotes Scout Group are holding a taster event for boys and girls aged 10 to 14 on Saturday 21 September. The session is also open for people who might like to know a bit more about volunteering. The event is being held at (what three words – puddings/pythons/fallback) from 11.00am to 4.00pm

Scouting provides over 250 activities for children and young people. These range from abseiling to cooking, geocaching to map reading and pioneering to water activities. It also gives them opportunities to learn and develop skills for life. These include independence, leadership, problem solving, self-confidence, social skills and teamwork. In a recent survey, 90% of parents thought their children would benefit from learning skills for life. In another survey, 88% of Scouts said they had tried activities in Scouts they had never done before.

The Scout Group are also looking for additional volunteers. This can be supporting the young people or doing a role in the background. Roles in the background include being a Trustee, helping with IT, administration or fund raising to name but a few.

Volunteer Nigel said, “As a volunteer, you will make new friends, share interests and experience, and make a difference to people’s lives.” He added, “Seeing a child achieve something, whether it’s making a meal, doing a science experiment or getting to the top of a climbing wall, will always bring a smile to your face.” Nigel added, “For adults it’s a great opportunity to share their knowledge, hobbies and skills and to help young people develop. Volunteering gives you a sense of purpose, a great deal of pride and satisfaction and helps us give something back to the community.”

Nigel added, “Come along and find out more about what Scouts get up to. This is a great opportunity for young people to learn and develop skills along with having fun and doing activities they have not done before. “

For further information, please contact [email protected]. Please sign up to register your child’s or your interest in the event using the QR code or by email