Watch Chesterfield community and businesses come together for Ibiza-themed night to raise money for Ashgate Hospice

Staff at MD Hair, at The Glass Yard on Sheffield Road, organised an Ibiza-themed night featuring a live DJ, cocktail maker, and plenty more.

The Derbyshire Times was lucky enough to be invited along so myself and my colleague Brian popped down after work and enjoyed a delightful beer and a slice of pizza.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to us at the event Sarah Harrison, who organised the event alongside colleague Michelle Dalman said: “Ashgate Hospice is such a brilliant charity and it means an awful lot to every one of us here. We’ve got the whole of The Glass Yard coming in to work together as a community, really pull us in as a team, and show what we’re all about down here.”

READ THIS: New owners for Chesterfield pub which has existed for 160 years

Businesses from The Glass Yard collaborated to support the event, which raised £805, with The Hop Lamp providing the bar and surrounding businesses all contributing to the raffle.

Chester the Fieldmouse, official mascot of the Spireites, was in attendance and even put his hands (or do field mice have paws?) to hairdressing.

And despite the derailment of a much-anticipated stilt-walker, who had fallen from his stilts en route, the atmosphere was second to none.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah added: “The night was a huge success. It was lovely to see everyone come together for an amazing cause. I’m so proud of the team for raising £805.14 in two hours. We are so thankful to everyone who helped make the night what it was. Everyone kept saying how great the evening was, the whole atmosphere was lovely, and we can’t wait for our Christmas event now.”

The event also included entertainment, food, drink, product demonstrations and local businesses donated raffle prizes.

On MD Hair’s Facebook page Natalia Hewlett said: “Amazing team! Well done ladies.”

Jenna Leigh Moss added: “Wow well done! It was fantastic.”