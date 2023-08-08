The Dizzy Duck, on Chatsworth Road, will undergo a £185,000 transformation and is scheduled to open its doors once again by the end of October.

Plans have been unveiled by Yorkshire Pub Stuff to turn the pub into an ‘upmarket venue’ complete with a large outdoor space. The company is mulling whether to return to the premises’ former The Old Grouse Inn or to remain as the Dizzy Duck.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Garry Astle, director of Yorkshire Pub Stuff, said: “It’s an up and coming area, (the pub) does good numbers, but the brewery decided to sell so we thought we’d go for it. We’ve got big plans to breathe some life into it: it’s going to be more of an upmarket venue to compete with the local area. Chatsworth Road has a lot going for it and has seen a lot of investment so it seemed like a good opportunity for us.”

Hoardings have been put in place around the exterior of the pub

Mr Astle, from Rotherham, explained that the pub would become the pubco’s 33rd site and follows a raft of investment into venues across the Midlands and Yorkshire.

As reported, the Dizzy Duck announced it was closing last month following news that the brewery had decided to sell the premises.

The pub had re-opened last June after years known as The Old Grouse Inn and has cultivated a popular reputation for live music and competitive quiz nights.