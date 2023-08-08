Ian and Heather Williams, who live in Staveley, Chesterfield, were helping to train Derek, a yellow Labrador since October 2021. Derek, who turned 2 earlier this week, left the couple in February this year to complete further training. He is set to help epilepsy sufferers in the future.

Ian and Heather Williams have been volunteer puppy socialisers for the Support Dogs charity for almost two years.

Support Dogs, based in Sheffield, trains and provides dogs to help autistic children, adults with epilepsy and adults with a physical disability like multiple sclerosis or cerebral palsy to lead safer, more independent lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As much-needed puppy socialisers, Ian, 66 and Heather, 63, provide a loving home and some basic training for pups until they’re old enough for the next stage of their training.

Having always had Border Collies and after losing their beloved dog Bess at the age of 15 in February 2021, the couple wanted to channel their energies into loving a dog, but at their later stage in life, they didn’t want a long-term commitment. Heather spotted a Support Dogs advert and the couple soon made an application.

In October 2021, trainee support dog Derek, a yellow Labrador, came into the couple’s lives. The couple were provided with a crate, toys, food and an information pack and assured that Support Dogs would cover any medical expenses and offer advise.

Ian, a retired signmaker, who had also done IT work at schools, said: “He came up to us and we fell in love. Labradors are a whole new breed – they are definitely more food-orientated.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heather and Ian started taking Derek out and about, getting him used to public transport, and accustomed to shops, cafes, pubs and restaurants.

Ian, a dad-of-two and grandfather-of-three, added: “We love being out with the pup when it’s got the Support Dogs bandana on, and talking to people about what we are doing,” he added. People say you’re out walking, but you’re not – you’re working and continuously training. It’s a steep learning curve.”

During Derek’s early training, Heather and Ian attended puppy classes at Support Dogs’ training centre, with a puppy co-ordinator from the charity visiting their house every other week, ensuring they were comfortable in putting their training into practice. As training progressed, the couple helped Derek to learn skills including picking objects up.

In February 2023, Derek, who turned two on Monday, August 7, left Ian and Heather, as he moved over to volunteer foster carers, Mark and Becky Townsend in Dronfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ian said: “We were a little bit tearful. But from day one, we’ve always said he’s not ours – we are doing it for a good cause. When we look back at the progress we made in that first 12 weeks and the subsequent months, it’s fantastic.”

The couple provide holiday cover and emergency cover to look after dogs when people are away and are looking forward to taking on another puppy in November.

Ian said: “It’s not easy, it’s hard work. But it’s very, very rewarding – particularly now we know Derek is going to the epilepsy seizure alert programme. We’d like to thank the staff at Support Dogs for all their help, guidance and support during Derek’s training, especially Bronte, Karlie, Holly, Emily and Lottie.”