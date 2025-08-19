Up and coming Belmayne planner in running for award

Belmayne financial planner, Chris Pond.

A financial planner at Dronfield-based Belmayne has achieved national recognition for the positive impact he is making on the independent advice firm and its clients.

Chris Pond has been shortlisted in the Young Financial Planner of the Year (East and West Midlands) category at the inaugural Young Financial Planner Awards.

These brand-new awards celebrate the achievements of rising stars in the financial planning profession, recognising individuals who demonstrate outstanding initiative, measurable value and commitment to business growth. Chris will now head to Convene in London for the finals, which are being held on October 9.

He said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be shortlisted for this prestigious award and can’t wait to meet fellow nominees in October. It had always been my ambition to join the advice sector and I couldn’t have found a better environment in which to learn than Belmayne. The main challenge for young financial planners is the lack of life experience, but listening to my clients talk and caring about their wellbeing, means I can relate more as each year passes.”

28-year-old Chris has been a fully qualified financial planner for the last five years, after completing his training at Belmayne under the mentorship of partner, David Bashforth. He now has more than 100 clients and is playing an active role in developing the firm’s Dronfield presence.

David added: “From the outset, we could see Chris had both the ability and drive to become a first-class financial planner and he’s a very worthy candidate for this award. Helping him grow in confidence and knowledge has been a pleasure and he has been integral to the firm’s ongoing and future success. We have high hopes that he will be leading the business in years to come.”

The Young Financial Planner Awards will form part of the Money Marketing Interactive London conference.