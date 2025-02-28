Toyota, Rolls-Royce and Amazon to share insight in logistics and supply chain at event

Leaders working across the logistics and supply chain sectors at companies including Toyota, McDonalds and Amazon are set to share their perspectives on the future of the industry at a series of key Logistics and Supply Chain Week 2025 events.

Taking place from March 3-6 at the University of Derby, the annual week is designed to bring together students, academics, and industry professionals to explore the latest trends, innovations and challenges in the logistics and supply chain sectors.

There will be workshops and panel discussion events held throughout the week, with Alan Weir, Deputy Managing Director at Toyota UK, and Helen Hardy, Director of Partnerships and Marketing for CILT (UK), sharing their expertise and knowledge on the final day of the event.

Dr Pouria Liravi, Senior Lecturer in Operations and Supply Chain Management at the University of Derby and organiser of the event, said: “Logistics and Supply Chain Week 2025 is designed to strengthen the University's ties with the logistics sector.

The University of Derby is hosting an event for businesses and students on logistics and supply chain

“By inviting industry leaders and experts to share their experiences and insights, we aim to foster long-term collaborations, create new research opportunities, and ensure that our programmes are aligned with the evolving needs of the industry.

“The University of Derby prides itself on industry engagement and having leaders from global organisations such as Toyota, McDonalds and Amazon demonstrates our commitment to generating opportunity and impact for our learners and partners.

“The initiative will serve as a dynamic platform to bring together academia and industry, equipping students with the tools and networks they need to excel in the logistics sector while contributing to the growth and innovation of the industry.

The week promises to be a hub of knowledge exchange, networking, and collaborative opportunities.A special roundtable event will be held on Thursday 6 March, bringing together leading logistics and supply chain companies to engage in meaningful discussions with students and academics. This is a unique opportunity for participants to directly interact with decision-makers, share their ideas, and explore collaborative ventures.

The same evening, a conference and networking reception will take place, with the theme of Data Futures for Logistics and Supply Chains. Esteemed speakers from the logistics and supply chain sectors will share their perspectives on the future of the industry, with topics including automation, freight transport decarbonisation, and logistics innovations.

Business, Economic and Social Policy is one of the University of Derby’s six research themes aligned to some of the local and global challenges we face.

The University’s Centre for Supply Chain Improvement and its three research clusters - Systems Improvement, Process Thinking, and Technology Innovation - serve as a centre of excellence for operations and supply chain management, advancing research and fostering industry partnerships.

Its research in this field strives to make a meaningful impact both nationally and internationally.

The University of Derby has a series of innovative courses for those interested in business and logistics, ranging from undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in International Business Management and Supply Chain Management, to a short course for business leaders wanting to learn more about Global Supply Chain Management and Logistics.

From September 2025, students will be learning about International Business Management and Supply Chain Management in the Cavendish Building; the new home of the Derby Business School.

Planned to be net zero carbon in both its construction process and operational management, the Cavendish Building will aim to build on the University’s established reputation for inspirational teaching and research excellence as it shapes the next generation of highly-qualified business leaders.

For more information on Logistics and Supply Chain Week 2025, and to book your space at the events, visit: www.derby.ac.uk/business-services/university-of-derby-logistics-week/