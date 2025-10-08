Tioga strengthens aerospace quality capability with AS9100 Internal Auditor training

Tioga colleagues with Batalas trainer Alex Hughes after completing CQI & IRCA-certified AS9100 Internal Auditor training at our Derby facility.

Tioga Limited has expanded its aerospace quality capability with eight team members completing AS9100 Internal Auditor training last week. This reinforces the company’s commitment to the exacting standards required across Aerospace, Defence and Space programmes.

Delivered by Batalas and led by trainer Alex Hughes, the two-day course focused on planning and conducting audits to AS9100, building greater knowledge, awareness and confidence so audits, both internal and supplier, are carried out to a consistently high standard. The training is certified by the Chartered Quality Institute (CQI) and the International Register of Certified Auditors (IRCA).

“I was so impressed with the audit simulations the team conducted,” said Alex Hughes, Batalas trainer. “Your facilities and processes are excellent, and the positive culture at Tioga really stands out.”

Phil Schofield, QSHE Director at Tioga, added: “Investing in people is central to how we deliver quality. Adding eight trained internal auditors increases flexibility across the business and strengthens our continuous improvement programme.”

This investment strengthens Tioga’s aerospace quality capability, adds capacity for high-standard internal and supplier audits, and reinforces the continuous improvement that underpins our work in regulated sectors.