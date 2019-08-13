This popular Chesterfield café is set to transform into a cocktail and tapas bar in the evenings

A Chesterfield café is set to transform into a cocktail and tapas bar of an evening- offering a ‘dark, alcoholic twist’ on the juices it sells throughout the day.

Qoozies on Steeplegate will become After Dark from 5pm to midnight from Wednesdays to Sundays.

The eatery says it is is ‘delighted’ to open the doors to its latest venture and the town’s ‘newest cocktail bar’, which launches this Friday (August 16).

As well as classic cocktails, customers can sample a naughty take on Qoozies juices such as Spiced Apple Delight with rum and Peaches and Dream with the addition of Schnapps and vodka.

A few curious creations will also land in the form of a Strawberry and Nutella Martini and 'Russian Oreo' which mixes crushed Oreos with vodka, coffee liqueur, milk and honey.

A selection of gin and wines are also available along with a range of Tapas dishes.

Qoozies opened in 2014, opening its Vicar Lane premises in 2017.

For more information on After Dark click here: https://qoozies.com/after-dark/

