First look behind the scenes at the new Chesterfield Co-op store

Central England Co-op's brand new Food Store in Calow opens next Friday (August 23) and ahead of the launch we have released some exclusive behind the scenes images showing how work has progressed.

These exclusive images offer a first look behind the scenes at the new Central England Co-op Food Store in Calow.

Calow Co-op

The store, which will be based in Top Lane, opens on Friday August 23 and customers can expect a fresh, modern look that Central England Co-op hopes will provide an enjoyable shopping experience, whether they are looking to pick up their groceries or head home with a treat.

The pictures showcase how the former public house is being sympathetically restored externally, while the car park has been resurfaced and extended ready for completion ahead of the launch.

Internally the pictures show how the store is almost ready for thousands of products to be stacked onto the shelves ahead of the official opening, with special eco-friendly fridges and lighting being installed to back up the retailer’s eco-friendly ethos.

Store Manager Gary Bonsall said: “We are now only days away from the official opening of our new store in Calow and we cannot wait for everyone to see it.

“These pictures showcase what customers have to look forward to and the store will soon be packed out with everything from everyday items to a whole host of special treats.

“All that is left is for customers to come down on Friday for the official opening, say hello and take a look around your brand new Central England Co-op Food Store in Calow.”

The store will offer a wide range of products from everyday necessities to something a little more special.

This will include fresh fruit and vegetables, an in-store bakery offering breads and pastries, chilled beers and wines, fresh and frozen products, Irresistible product ranges, a Costa Coffee machine and a great selection of food to go.

It will also offer Lottery, Paypoint, Collect Plus, foreign currency and a customer car park, as well as a lifesaving defibrillator, as well as an outdoor seating area.

The Top Lane Co-operative Food Store will be open from 7am to 10pm, Monday to Sunday.

