Markerstudy - which has been named as one of the best companies to work for in the UK by the Sunday Times newspaper - is on the lookout for apprentices in Chesterfield.

An open evening about the ALEX apprenticeship programme will be held at the firm's offices at Britannia House on Britannia Road, Chesterfield, between 6pm and 8pm on August 27.

For more information about the open evening, email ALEX@markerstudy.com call 07825902567.