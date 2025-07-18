"This highlights the elephant in the room": Derbyshire MP calls on factory owners to consider workers' plan to save jobs

North East Derbyshire MP Louise Jones has called on packaging manufacturer DS Smith to consider proposals tabled by Clay Cross workers as they fight to save their factory from closure.

As previously reported, DS Smith and its new American owner International Paper, launched a formal consultation process earlier this summer over plans to close the plant on Pilsley Road.

With around 140 jobs on the line and more than half a century of contributing to the local economy, workplace trade unions have been lobbying the company to explore alternative options – and have so far met with a frustrating lack of engagement.

Ms Jones has been working with unions and on Thursday, July 17, she published an open letter to DS Smith management to underline their case and insist that closure only be considered as a last resort.

North East Derbyshire MP Louise Jones is supporting DS Smith workers in their fight against closure of the factory. (Photo: Contributed)

She wrote: “I urge the company to give serious and renewed consideration to these proposals, which I believe offer a viable and constructive path forward: one that protects skilled jobs, maintains vital community links, and positions the business for future success.

“In different guises for 60 years, this factory has been a source of meaningful, secure employment for local residents, and I hope that you can find a way to ensure that continues into the future.

“[These proposals] have been put together with expertise and passion by a workforce that are determined to keep their jobs.”

The two key alternatives presented are: a programme of voluntary redundancies and shift pattern changes which could be offered to DS Smith employees across the country; or sale of the Clay Cross factory as a going concern.

The factory produces packaging for major retailers such as Amazon and Tesco.

Of the first, Ms Jones writes: “Voluntary exits are less traumatic than enforced redundancies and will help to maintain morale throughout the company.”

She argues that it would be fairer and more flexible, allowing staff to consider early retirement or career changes on favourable terms, and also that it would retain crucial skills and knowledge within the business, and retain the site and infrastructure for future growth opportunities in a strategically useful location.

Ms Jones writes: “The staff at Clay Cross are dedicated, well trained and committed to the company – simply closing Clay Cross will see that expertise walk out the door.”

On the potential sale of the factory operation, she adds: “I am told that this proposal has been rejected for business reasons – namely, that you do not wish a competitor to take the site on.

“This position surely highlights the elephant in the room – that this site … is a viable entity that can be a key component of your strategy going forward.”

“Closing Clay Cross seems to me to be short-sighted and risks losing the opportunity to scale up production in future at a site with a strong track record; an outstanding workforce and this is positioned in the centre of the country, close to excellent transport links.”

She goes on to suggest that selling the factory as a going concern would fetch DS Smith a higher price than if it was simply sold as land – a possibility which workers suspect to be the company’s primary motivation.

Ms Jones concludes: “At our first meeting in Clay Cross, you gave your assurance that if needs be you would extend the consultation period to ensure that a wide range of options were explored.

“I ask you to meet with staff representatives to discuss this as a matter of urgency, so that full, transparent and honest consideration can be given to their proposals.”

The Derbyshire Times understands that a meeting with staff representatives due to take place on Friday, July 18, was postponed until Monday, July 21, to allow more time for management to respond.

Paul Clarke, managing director for DS Smith’s UK and Ireland packaging division, has previously said: “In what are tough trading conditions for the industry, we must do the work now to optimise the business for the future … This is a proposal only at this stage and no decisions have been made.”

A spokesperson for the company again said there would be no further comment while the consultation period was under way.

