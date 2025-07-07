"It's like banging your head against a brick wall": Derbyshire workers' fight against factory closure hits frustrating stalemate

Frustrated workers at a Clay Cross packaging company say they are facing a summer of uncertainty about their future after meetings with management hit a stalemate.

As previously reported, 139 workers at the DS Smith factory, on Pilsley Road, face the prospect of redundancy after the company announced it was one of five sites earmarked for closure by the end of the year.

Staff trade unions have put forward counter-proposals while seeking answers as to why such a seemingly successful operation should be shuttered – but the first meetings of the legally-required consultation process have caused more confusion than confidence.

GMB shop steward John Smith reports the feeling on the factory floor is that workers have been ‘hoodwinked’ after being consistently led to believe the site was meeting all expectations.

He said: “We have been asking questions and are still not entirely sure why our site has been chosen but this is proving to be a bit like banging your head against a brick wall.

“Following two meetings with International Paper representatives and a visit from our local MP – who fully backed our campaign to keep DS Smith Clay Cross open – we are no clearer over the future of the site. “We have been told that the decision to close Clay Cross was because of lack of work throughout group. If that's the case why not ask for voluntary redundancies rather than the brutality of shutting down a whole factory?”

He added: “We are not fools; we know that a business has to be profitable to be viable, but we are. We are hitting record numbers and new work is continuing to come in. “DS Smith Clay Cross has consistently performed well, and so the decision to shut the factory is questionable. We have an excellent reputation within the industry, and an impeccable health and safety record. We have been told on several occasions how well we have been performing.” Convinced the factory remains competitive, workers have tabled a proposal to put it on the market as a going concern, with further alternative solutions to be presented in the coming weeks.

John said: “We have generations of families who work here and, during Covid, we were key workers who produced the packaging for products on supermarket shelves. “There are young people here who have young families, and for them this news is such a blow. They feel let down.

Earlier this year DS Smith, one of the UK’s leading suppliers of retail packaging to the likes of Tesco and Amazon, finalised a takeover by Memphis-based International Paper, the largest such company in the world, in a reported £5.8billion deal.

“DS Smith contributes massively to the local economy, we’ve been praised for raising money for local schools and charities. and it will be devastating if the factory shuts.

“We are a loyal workforce, and we want answers from International Paper. We are going to continue to do everything in our power to keep DS Smith Clay Cross open."

Having initially indicated that they had no plans to close any UK plants or mills, the new ownership announced in May that after a strategic review it intended to consolidate operations in a smaller number of sites “to improve efficiencies and to respond to the evolving needs of our customers.”

Paul Clarke, managing director of DS Smith’s packaging division since 2023, has said: “In what are tough trading conditions for the industry, we must do the work now to optimise the business for the future.”

While Clay Cross primarily produces boxes, the four other sites at risk of closure are sheet plants in Plymouth, Newcastle, Sheerness, and Wellingborough. Workers at four other bases face relocation or reductions in operating hours and staffing levels.

A DS Smith site in Belper is not expected to be affected at this stage, but due to the nature of its operations there would be limited opportunity to redeploy Derbyshire workers there.

It has emerged that one of the reasons given for the decision is a pressing need for infrastructure investment at Clay Cross, with the most significant priority a new roof – but that assessment is disputed by the site team who have been managing the situation since an inspection of the building in 2021. The factory has seen recent investment in its machinery.

Engineers at the plant are represented by the Unite union, whose general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Workers who were given assurances that their jobs would be safe now face paying the price for a profitable company's greed. It is an utter disgrace that International Paper is playing fast and loose with workers' livelihoods.

“Unite is prepared to fight every step of the way to protect our hardworking members’ jobs at Clay Cross."

Union negotiators say they have received mixed messages and buck-passing – with some suggestions that the closure was decided by UK management prior to the takeover, and others that it was signed off with the full agreement of headquarters in Memphis.

John said: “We find this very hard to believe as a quick Google search tells us that a company buying another should know everything about future plans.

“We really have no idea what is going on and, the worry for us, is that International Paper don’t appear to know either.”

He added: “There are still so many questions that need answering – and I fear we may never know the decision behind International Paper’s decision to choose Clay Cross as one of the sites it plans to close.”

There has been speculation that the company plans to sell the Clay Cross site to housebuilders, but this has so far been rebuffed by bosses, and a company spokesperson did not respond to that line of questioning from the Derbyshire Times.

Representatives for International Paper have said they are unable to comment further while the consultation process is ongoing.

