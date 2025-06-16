Workers at a Clay Cross packaging factory say they have been ‘let down’ and betrayed as their employer considers closing the site – but will fight to keep it open with plans of their own.

As previously reported, the workforce at DS Smith were stunned by the recent announcement that the factory could close by the end of the year, as the new American owners look to consolidate production in a smaller number of UK factories.

Paul Clarke, managing director for the UK and Ireland packaging division, has said: “In what are tough trading conditions for the industry, we must do the work now to optimise the business for the future.

The proposal is subject to an ongoing consultation period, which could present possibilities other than closure, but staff say they have still been given no satisfactory explanation for how they reached this point.

The DS Smith factory on Pilsley Road, Clay Cross, has been one of the area's biggest employers for more than half a century. (Image: Google)

One worker of more than 20 years, speaking anonymously to protect their position, said: “We were made to believe that the takeover by International Paper was a positive move; members of staff posed for pictures with balloons welcoming them to the UK.

“As far as we know, no-one from international Paper has ever set foot in Clay Cross.”

They added: “We were told on several occasions how well we were performing, contributing to the local economy and praised for raising money for local schools and charities. “So to hear this news is just devastating. We have generations of families who work here and, during Covid, we were key workers who produced the packaging for products on supermarket shelves.

“There are young people here who have young families, and for them this news is such a blow. They feel let down.

“DS Smith contributes massively to the local economy, and it will be devastating if the factory shuts. We are going to do everything in our power to keep DS Smith Clay Cross open.”

The next step in that fight will come on Friday, June 20, when unions and local management will meet with more senior bosses.

John Smith, who has worked at the factory for 19 years and served as GMB shop steward for the past five, said: “It’s come as a shock to everyone. Last year we were making good profits in the millions and International Paper said there would be no mill or plant closures.

“Now they say there’s not enough work in the UK to sustain all the factories so some have got to go, but they’ve given us no good, genuine reason why Clay Cross should shut when it’s doing so well.

“This has been the biggest employer in the area since 1964 and does a lot of good wok in the community too.

“We’ve not had a lost time accident in the last five years and just last week one of our machines broke a new production record, which shows the spirit of the men we’ve got here. Even though there’s this threat of closure, they still working hard and at the highest level.”

He added: “We want proper answers but up to now, our questions have fallen on deaf ears. Our MP Louise Jones met them too and they couldn’t give her the answers either.

“We’re putting forward our own proposals to keep the Clay Cross plant open. That might mean voluntary redundancies or some other reduction in workforce, but we’re taking the consultation one step at a time.”

