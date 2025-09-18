Simworx showcases its innovative indoor theme park technology to Sonia Kumar MP

Simworx, a leading UK supplier of 4D Effects Cinema and Motion Simulation Attractions, showcased its new media effects technology to Sonia Kumar MP when she visited the company’s headquarters earlier this week.

Headquartered in Kingswinford, in the West Midlands, Simworx has developed a range of hi-tech media effects to create indoor theme park rides. The company’s motion simulation technology has been used to create a range of rides, including the AGV Darkride, Flying Theatre and Immersive Tunnel, for the entertainment, education and corporate markets worldwide.

Simworx has been named as an Export Champion for the region by the Department for Business and Trade and has secured £134m of export orders in total with over £40m expected to be secured this year alone, underpinning strong growth for the business.

The business has been backed by BGF, the UK and Ireland’s most active growth capital investor since 2015. BGF’s support has played a key role in Simworx’s recent growth journey, providing both patient capital and value creation expertise to scale operations and strengthen the company’s position as a leading player in immersive and dynamic simulation attractions.

The visit was organised by the British Private Equity and Venture Capital Association (BVCA), giving the MP the opportunity to meet with Simworx’s Chief Executive Officer Terry Monkton, to hear how private capital investment is enabling the company to scale innovation, grow its workforce and strengthen its growth overseas. With over 120 installations worldwide, 60 million users per annum and a growing global network of clients across different sectors, Simworx continues to push the boundaries of 4D effects and motion simulation.

New data published by the BVCA shows that private capital-backed businesses in the West Midlands supports 173,000 jobs and generates £11bn of GDP for the West Midlands economy. In 2024, businesses in the West Midlands attracted £466m of private capital investment with 90% of that investment going to small and medium sized businesses.

Commenting on the visit, Sonia Kumar, MP for Dudley said: “Simworx is a shining example of British innovation, engineering and creativity at its best. Seeing their state-of-the-art simulation attractions up close was truly inspiring and shows how our local businesses are world leaders on the global stage.

"The dedication and skill of the Simworx team not only drives economic growth here in Dudley but also brings joy to millions around the world. I am proud to champion creative companies like Simworx, who are pioneering new technologies, supporting jobs and helping put our region on the map for excellence and ambition.”

Commenting, Terry Monkton, Chief Executive of Simworx said: “With BGF’s backing, we’ve been able to deliver our growth plan and achieve significant export success. As well as the patient capital that’s been essential to our expansion, the team has added value with their experience of supporting other businesses to supercharge international growth and innovation. We see significant further opportunity and are proud to partner with the world’s most exciting and trailblazing theme parks.”

Commenting, Jon Earl, Partner at BGF said:“Simworx is a fantastic example of a Midlands business achieving global success and showcasing the region’s creative, tech and manufacturing strengths on the international stage.

“The company’s success reflects the wider opportunity we see across the Midlands, which is why BGF has committed £300 million to support ambitious businesses here over the next five years, as part of our £3 billion UK-wide pledge. This builds on the £541 million we’ve already invested in the region since 2011, reinforcing our commitment to helping local businesses grow sustainably, create jobs and drive economic value.”

Commenting, Michael Moore, Chief Executive of the BVCA said:“Simworx is a prime example of a business that has harnessed the support of private capital to achieve financial success, deliver innovation and support the local economy.

“Private capital is a partner for economic growth, supporting thousands of jobs in the West Midlands and across the UK. Our industry backs the most innovative businesses supporting local economies in every nation and region.”