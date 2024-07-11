Simon says second award win in a row is just as sweet

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A multi-award winning senior site manager has claimed yet another accolade for his work at a new homes scheme.

Simon Wilson, who is overseeing Miller Homes’ development in Castle Donington – known as Charters Gate – has been awarded with his second consecutive Quality Award by the National Housebuilding Council (NHBC) via their annual Pride in the Job awards, his fourth overall.

Seen as the most prestigious award for site managers, the NHBC take an initial pool of around 8,000 workers who are judged over an 18-month period, before awarding just 449 with a Quality Award.

Simon’s latest award win means he will progress to the next stage of the Pride in the Job awards, known as the Seal of Excellence, which pits Simon against his peers across the East Midlands and East of England, and takes place at an awards gala dinner in Coventry later this year.

He said: “This award feels just as rewarding, if not slightly more so, as last year’s Quality Award, because it shows the level of consistency we have achieved at Charters Gate over a greater period of time now, which is one of if not the most important standard we set for ourselves here.

“I feel great personal pride at winning back-to-back awards with the NHBC, but none of this can be possible without the effort and commitment I see every day on site by the team in Castle Donington.

“We are working on a significant number of new homes on a large development site, which means there’s a lot of moving parts at all times, and requires everyone to put in maximum effort and appreciation of each other to make the project run smoothly.

“I’m very fortunate to have such a great team around me here, and I look forward to once again representing them and Miller Homes East Midlands at the regional Seal of Excellence event.”

Having won his first Quality Award with Miller Homes in 2018, Simon repeated the feat in 2020 before going on to achieve more recent successes in 2023 and now 2024, his first consecutive award wins as a site manager.

Craig Tyers, production director for Miller Homes East Midlands, said: “Simon has shown an incredible level of consistent, organised and practical site management during his time with Miller Homes, which is testament to his character and a key reason why he has achieved back-to-back Quality Award wins.

“This is Simon’s fourth NHBC award in total, which shows his track record for managing excellent site teams across our region. We wish Simon the very best of luck at the Seal of Excellence Awards event in Coventry in September where he will proudly represent Miller Homes for the East Midlands.”

Miller Homes is building 660 new homes at its Charters Gate development in Castle Donington, where work started in 2018. The development is due to be completed in 2026.

For more information on the Charters Gate development in Castle Donington, visit www.millerhomes.co.uk/new-homes/east-midlands/charters-gate-castle-donington.aspx.