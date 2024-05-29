Sicily Restaurant

Dads will be celebrated across the UK on Sunday, 16 June 2024. Father’s Day is the perfect occasion to show just how much they mean to you.

Destination Chesterfield has teamed up with the Derbyshire Times to bring you a range of gifts and experiences to fit every dad and budget.

From exciting outings to delicious food and drink, here’s how you can support Chesterfield businesses while finding a unique gift for the important role model in your life…

For the dad who loves sport

Ingmans Boutique

Chesterfield Football Club: Make sure dad doesn’t miss a kick of the upcoming football season, as the Spireites embark on their first season back in the EFL. Season tickets are now available to purchase, and orders are also being taken for replica kits ahead of the new campaign. Browse the club’s website or head to the club superstore to browse the full range of Chesterfield FC merchandise. Located at 1866 Sheffield Road, S41 8NZ. https://chesterfield-fc.co.uk/shop

Stanedge Golf Club: Spend some quality time with your father figure over a game of golf, and why not enjoy a tasty meal together after? Nestled in the beautiful surroundings of the Peak District, Stanedge Golf Club provides an enjoyable and engaging test for all levels. The club shop stocks a range of clothing and golfing accessories from caps to gilets, polos, jumpers and t-shirts. Brands include Glemuir, 1981, Sunderland of Scotland and Ping. Gift vouchers are also available to purchase for Tyzack’s Bar & Bistro, the club shop or the course. You’ll find the club at Walton Hay Farm, Darley Road, Chesterfield, S45 0LW. https://stanedgegolfclub.co.uk/

The Glass Yard Speedshop: Kit him out ready for the open road in Derbyshire’s glorious countryside. Selling personalised accessories for motorbikers, such as jackets, boots, and helmets, this unique store at The Glass Yard can help you pick a gift that he’s bound to love. Browse a full range of products in-store at Unit 12, The Glass Yard, Sheffield Road, Chesterfield, S41 8JY. https://www.shop4bikers.co.uk/

For the dad who loves a tipple

Casa Hotel

Brampton Brewery: Choose a new beer to tantalise his taste buds! Chesterfield’s very own Brampton Brewery sells a range of bottled beers in gift packs and even mini-kegs.

Or for something more hands-on, Brampton offers brewery tours so he can go behind the scenes and find out how his favourite drinks are made. There will be plenty of time to sample the products too! Head down to the Brewery on Chatsworth Road Business Park, S40 2AR, or visit the website: https://www.bramptonbrewery.co.uk/

Hogg Norton: With summer coming up, these delicious fruit liqueurs from independent producer, Hogg Norton bring the perfect accompaniment to an evening of sunshine. Products are now available in special campervan bottles, adding a unique twist to your gift which he’ll be able to keep forever. The majority of fruit used in the products is grown right here in Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, ensuring you’ll be getting a tasty gift produced on your doorstep. https://hoggnorton.co.uk/

Street Spirit: Street Spirit hosts regular tasting events on Saturday afternoons for the dad who loves a taste of the exotic. Chat with the makers while you try before you buy! Stocking around 1,000 bottles, pick his favourite gin, rum, tequila, whisky, or brandy. Special Father’s Day gift packs are available. If he’s a bit of a daredevil, why not buy him a bottle of hot sauce to try? Flavours include chipotle chilli, ranch hot sauce, bourbon BBQ and scorpion chilli. Purchase in-store on Steeplegate in Chesterfield town centre, S40 1PY. https://www.instagram.com/streetspiritdrinks/

Tallbird Records

For the dad who loves to look his best

John Stevenson Jewellers: Discover beautiful pre-loved watches and expert services at John Stevenson Jewellers. Owner John, with 65 years of experience, offers a curated selection of pre-loved watches and services including watch servicing, repairs, battery fitting, and jewellery repairs. Treat him to a timeless piece from John Stevenson Jewellers on Glumangate in Chesterfield, S40 1TP. https://johnstevensonjewellers.com/

Adorn Jewellers: A special dad deserves a special ring. Discover the perfect ring at Adorn, which can even be engraved with a special message to show him how much he means to you.

Discover unique jewellery online, or in Adorn’s historic shop in the heart of Chesterfield, Middle Shambles, S40 1PZ. https://adornjewellerschesterfield.co.uk/

Dronfield Hall Barn breakfast

Zebra Menswear: Is his wardrobe in need of a bit of a spruce? This menswear store in Chesterfield town centre boasts a strong reputation as a go-to place for designer clothes, offering the best brands and products out there. Most of Zebra’s products are exclusive, meaning you’ll be able to get something unique. A new pair of made-to-measure jeans will get plenty of use!

Purchase in-store at 17 Holywell Street, S41 7SA or online at: https://www.zebramenswear.co.uk/Less Than Zero Barbers: Get your father figure looking his best for the summer! He’ll love a tasty pint of Birra Moretti whilst getting a trim at this award-winning barbershop in the town centre.

Less Than Zero also sells luxury grooming products from the Robin Hood Beard Company and American Crew, ensuring he’ll be able to keep rocking that new hairdo for weeks! Find out more by visiting the shop on Soresby Street, S40 1JW or go to the website: https://www.lessthanzerobarbers.com/

Ingmans: For the dapper dad who is always the best-dressed out of all his mates! This independent shop, which has traded in Chesterfield town centre for 25 years can get him kitted out with the trendiest fashion - including belts, Loake shoes, smart shirts, caps and flat caps, waistcoats, jeans and much more. Ingmans also provides a professional fitting service and a renowned cobbler service. The store’s friendly team have a great eye for a stunning outfit and will provide you with professional advice. Gift vouchers are also available. Head to the store on Burlington Street, S40 1RR or browse online: https://ingmans.co.uk/

Watch Box: Does he have a broken watch in his drawer which he keeps saying he’ll get fixed one day? Why not surprise him with a repair, or maybe even a brand-new one? With 25+ years’ experience trading in Chesterfield’s Market Hall, this shop will have all the expertise needed to keep his timekeeping in check! Unique clocks are also available to purchase, perfect for dad’s man cave or garage. Based at Unit 27, Market Hall, Chesterfield, S40 1AR or discover more on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thewatchbox.co.uk/

For the dad who loves local food and drink

Zebra Menswear

Northern Tea Merchants: Discover the finest teas, coffees, and cocoa at Northern Tea Merchants, established in 1926. rowse a wide range of bone china mugs, tea, coffee, and chocolate hampers, as well as cafetières, tea caddies, and teapots. With weekly roasting of coffee and personally sourced teas, Northern Tea Merchants offers quality beverages for every taste. Based at 193 Chatsworth Road, S40 2BA, or visit the website: https://www.northern-tea.com/

Cheese Factor: For those who love a cheese and wine night, The Cheese Factor at Chesterfield’s Market Hall has all the luxurious products you need to give a decadent treat. create a bespoke cheeseboard or gourmet hamper. Also, explore a range of wines selected by a trained sommelier to accompany the cheeses. Pop into the shop at 10, The Market Hall, Chesterfield, S40 1AR or browse the website: http://www.cheese-factor.co.uk/

For the dad who loves art and music

Highlight Crafts: Share your love this Father's Day with a handmade card from Highlight Crafts. If he loves cars, then the "In The Studio Classics" collection is just what you need. inspired by classic cars from around the world, this collection offers nostalgia, memories, and more wrapped up in one. Use code FATHER50 to get 50% off the whole bundle (RRP £84.95), which includes an online class showing you how to make the perfect vintage card. The offer code expires on 16/06/2024 and is available while stocks last. https://highlightcrafts.com/shop/

Matt Cockayne Illustrations: unlock the memory of when dad took you to your first match with a personalised football artwork. ind these beautiful designs from local artist, Matt Cockayne Illustrations. He recently opened his new studio at The Green in Hasland, S41 0LJ. See more at: https://goo-design.myshopify.com/

Liz and Kate: Add some colour to his home with original art prints created by these talented local artists. The duo has even created unique takes on Chatsworth and the Crooked Spire which will certainly add a vibrant talking point. Liz and Kate can turn their dashing designs into cards, postcards or bookmarks for something more affordable. Find out more: https://www.etsy.com/shop/LizandKatePopeArt

Tallbird Records: Tallbird is Chesterfield's longest-established record shop, offering a wide range of new and second-hand vinyl records and CDs across most music genres, as well as a great range of music merchandise and accessories. If they don’t have the record you’re looking for in stock, they can get it ordered for you to pick up within a few days. Was it dad who helped you fall in love with music? Take him back down memory lane with a record that will roll back the years and get his toes tapping! Visit the store at 10 Soresby Street, Chesterfield, S40 1JN. https://www.tallbirdrecords.co.uk/

Eclectic Delights of Serendipity: Not sure what to buy this Father’s Day? This new shop in Chesterfield town centre provides a treasure trove of quirky gifts. Choose a pair of bamboo socks to reflect his hobbies, whether he’s a music lover, a gamer, or loves a beer. Is dad’s pet pooch his pride and joy? A mug with his favourite dog breed could make his cuppa even sweeter! What’s more, why not rest it on a wooden coaster featuring one of his favourite celebrities? Designs include The Beatles, David Beckham, Mick Jagger, and Elton John! You can find the shop at 12 High Street, S40 1PS. https://www.facebook.com/delightsofserendipity/

Shop Indie: For a gift to make him laugh, or something to remind him of Chesterfield, Shop Indie stocks unique gifts and cards which he’ll love. Products range from mugs, bottle openers, little wallets, socks, signs and hand-frosted beer steins from UK Independent Makers. Browse in-store at 17 Steeplegate, S40 1PY or online: https://www.shopindie.co.uk/

For the dad who loves days out and activities

Ringwood Hall: Discover the ultimate relaxation experience with a Revive and Renew Spa Package at Ringwood Hall. Indulge in a half-day of tranquillity which includes an invigorating smoothie and a delicious cream tea. Priced from £60 per person, Ringwood Hall promises a day of serenity and rejuvenation so he can take the weight off his feet for a while! You’ll find Ringwood Hall on Ringwood Road, S43 1DQ. https://ringwoodhall.onejourney.travel/spa/days/5045

Derbyshire County Cricket Club: Gift the perfect summer day out this Father’s Day. General admission and hospitality tickets are available to book now for Derbyshire v Yorkshire T20 on Sunday 7 July 2024, at Queen’s Park in Chesterfield -The highlight of the BRM Chesterfield Festival of Cricket! This event usually ends up a sellout, so be quick! Experience the atmosphere first hand and book your tickets at: https://derbyshireccc.ticketco.events/uk/en/e/yorkshire_vikings_t20_2024

Peak Edge Hotel: Does dad love an escape to the countryside? Then he’s bound to enjoy the chance to experience the beauty of Derbyshire, with the Derbyshire Delights for Two package at Peak Edge Hotel. Enjoy an overnight stay in a Superior Room, a visit to Chatsworth Estate, and a sweet treat back at Peak Edge. Indulge in a delicious breakfast the next day and receive 10% off à La Carte dining in the Red Lion Restaurant. Packages start from £260, subject to availability. T&Cs apply. Visit the hotel on Darley Road, Stonedge, Chesterfield, S45 0LW. https://www.peakedgehotel.co.uk/sleep/hotel-packages/

Barrow Hill Roundhouse: For the father who loves steam trains and local history - surprise him with a Barrow Hill Engine Shed Society. Enjoy benefits such as The Barrow Hill Magazine, free entry to Barrow Hill Roundhouse, discounted entry to social evenings, and volunteering opportunities. Adult membership is available for £28.00. Visit the Roundhouse on Campbell Drive, S43 2PR.

https://www.barrowhill.org/get-involved/

Matlock Farm Park: For dads with little ones - travel back to the land of the dinosaurs at Matlock Farm Park on Sunday, 16th June. Learn about Rita the great T-Rex and several baby dinosaurs at outdoor shows throughout the day, and of course pay a visit to all the creatures great and small across the park! Dads even receive a gift on entry. Buy tickets online or simply buy ‘on the door’ at the park, located on Jaggers Lane, DE4 5LH. https://matlockfarmpark.co.uk/coming-up/jurassic-fun-day-2/

Chesterfield Escape Rooms: Father’s Day doesn’t have to be all beers and food. He will love the chance to spend time with the family over a spot of detection and danger at Chesterfield Escape Rooms! With several games to choose from, you’ll all have an afternoon to remember as you try to solve puzzles and escape before the time runs out. Visit the Escape Rooms on Soresby Street, S40 1JW or book online: https://www.chesterfieldescaperooms.co.uk/

Geeks Headquarters: For the competitive dad who loves to test himself against family and friends! Geeks Headquarters has been open in Chesterfield town centre since 2015, boasting a plethora of board games for fans of Star Wars, Lord of the Rings, Warhammer and many more. If he’s looking to get out and try a new hobby, Geeks Headquarters hosts regular groups and events so you can meet like-minded gaming enthusiasts. Find the store on Soresby Street, S40 1JW. https://geeksheadquarters.co.uk/

The Snake Room Urban Axe Throwing: For something unique, experience a thrilling axe-throwing session at The Snake Room on Sheffield Road. hether you're a beginner or experienced, learn throwing techniques and tips for hitting the bullseye. Book your 60-minute session for £15pp. Visit The Snake Room at 14, Station Road, Chesterfield, S41 9AQ or book online:

https://snakeroom.co.uk/booking/urban-axe-throwing-session/

For the dad who loves breakfast

Dronfield Hall Barn: Enjoy breakfast surrounded by the tranquil gardens at Dronfield Hall Barn. Grab a free hot drink with every full English purchased for your father figure, priced at £10.50 per person. Breakfast is served between 10 and 11.30 Booking is recommended. Email [email protected], or call 01246 418122 to book your table. The barn can be visited on High Street, Dronfield, S18 1PX. https://dronfieldhallbarn.org/

Cawa: Start your Father’s Day the right way, by treating him to a cuppa and a pastry at Cawa coffee shop which sits on the side of Chesterfield’s historic marketplace. You’ll find this independent store at 45 Broad Pavement, Chesterfield, S40 1PB. http://cawa.coffee/

For the dad who loves wining and dining

Tyzack’s Bar & Bistro: Savour the taste of local goodness at Tyzack’s, based at Stanedge Golf Club this Father’s Day. Great for those who love dining outdoors amongst the stunning backdrop of our Derbyshire Countryside. You could even work up an appetite with a round of golf before your meal! You can find Tyzack’s at Walton Hay Farm, Darley Road, Chesterfield, S45 0LW.

https://tyzacks-restaurant.co.uk/

Casa: Does your dad love a steak? ake him out to Casa on Father’s Day Weekend, where he can indulge in a 16oz Walton Lodge steak, side dishes, and a bottle of red wine, all for just £50 for 2 people. Available exclusively on Friday and Saturday evenings! Visit Casa on Lockoford Lane, Chesterfield, S41 7JB. https://www.casahotels.co.uk/events/steak-sensation/

Sicily: Celebrate Father's Day with a taste of Italy at Sicily Restaurant. his family-run establishment serves authentic Sicilian cuisine, offering a culinary experience that will delight dad's taste buds.

Contact the friendly team on 01246 201749 to make a reservation. Explore the menu and discover the delicious flavours of Sicily that await on his special day.

Sicily is located at 78, Sheffield Road, Chesterfield, S41 7LS or online at: https://sicilyrestaurantchesterfield.co.uk/

For the dad who loves a Sunday roast

Marco Pierre White – DoubleTree: ⁠What better way to celebrate the amazing dads in our lives than the ultimate Sunday roast, specially curated by one of Britain’s most well-known chefs? Get the family together and enjoy a memorable meal at the Marco Pierre White restaurant, based at DoubleTree by Hilton’s Sheffield Park Hotel, sat just at the top of the Dronfield bypass. Located on Chesterfield Road South, S8 8BW. https://www.mpwrestaurants.co.uk/our-brands/steakhouse-bar-and-grill/sheffield

Tickled Trout Barlow: This well-renowned pub set in the beautiful surroundings of Barlow will be offering its delicious Sunday lunch menu, so he can celebrate with his nearest and dearest.

Choose from Derbyshire roast beef or pork, with glazed vegetables, mashed and herbed roasted potatoes, and Yorkshire pudding. To book, call 01142 891111 or visit the Tickled Trout website. Located at 33, Valley Road, Barlow, S18 7SL. https://tickledtroutbarlow.com/

Chesterfield Football Club: Book in for a Sunday Roast to remember at the SMH Group Stadium. A dining experience to rival the quality seen on the pitch this season by our beloved Spireites.