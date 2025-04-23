RMS Locotec celebrates new home and new leadership

Lauren Parker, the new General Manager of RMS Locotec

RMS Locotec, the industrial railway specialist, has consolidated its leasing and maintenance operations, in Chesterfield, Derbyshire – home to Europe’s largest cluster of rail related businesses.

The move brings together teams and assets from multiple locations into an existing transport and engineering facility less than 500 yards from the grave of George Stephenson, the father of industrial railways.

RMS Locotec has also appointed Lauren Parker to the new role of General Manager. Lauren, who joined RMS in 2010, will now be responsible for growing the business, strengthening relationships with existing customers and expanding into new markets.

RMS Locotec leases locomotives, provides rolling stock maintenance and engineering support, as well as infrastructure services to customers at depots, ports, terminals and quarries across Britain.

Lauren Parker, General Manager of RMS Locotec, said: “I’m really looking forward to deepening our relationships with existing RMS customers, so we can help meet both their current and future needs. I also want to expand the business by sharing our industrial railway expertise and capabilities with new clients.

“As we consolidate our business in Chesterfield, we will also be looking to play an active role in organisations that promote both our sector and the strategic value of industrial railways.”

RMS Locotec currently has 16 shunting locomotives on-lease with a variety of passenger and freight operators, as well as with customers in the logistics, shipping and aggregate sectors. The business also has a further six locomotives available for spot, temporary or long-term hire.

RMS Locotec infrastructure teams inspect and maintain track assets at more than eight locations across the UK.