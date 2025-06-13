An opticians in Ripley is celebrating the appointment of a new director who already has more than 15 years’ optical experience.

Specsavers at 22 Oxford Street, which is locally owned and run, is recognising Verity Middleton, a valued team member who has recently become retail store director, joining Kuldip Dosanjh at the helm.

Verity originally joined the team at Specsavers Belper as an optical assistant, where she qualified as a dispensing optician in 2013 before moving to Specsavers Ripley in 2014, taking on the role of store manager. Since then, Verity has overseen the daily operations in-store and in April of this year, officially became a store director.

‘It’s hard to believe I’ve been at Specsavers Ripley for so many years,’ Verity comments. ‘During the last decade, I’ve seen so many colleagues start their career with us in-store and it’s been wonderful to see them all flourish as we continue to grow our team.

Verity Middleton

‘When I had the opportunity to become a director, I knew I wanted to take the leap. I’m thrilled to join Kuldip in leading the team and I’m looking forward to seeing what the next 15 years bring!’

Kuldip also adds: ‘Verity has always been a valued team member and we’re all proud of everything she has achieved. I’m really pleased she is joining me as a director and I’m looking forward to working closely with her to ensure we continue delivering the very best service to our wonderful local community.’

For more information, or to book an appointment, visit www.specsavers.co.uk/stores/ripley call 01773 741515 or visit 22 Oxford Street, Ripley, Derbyshire, DE5 3AL.