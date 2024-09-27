Property mogul sad to be selling Buxton’s Crescent Hotel and Spa - that King Charles encouraged him to save

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Property mogul Trevor Osborne says he has learnt a lot and is sad to be selling Buxton Crescent Hotel and Spa but says the restoration would not have been possible without ‘the goodwill and friendship of Buxton and its people’.

It was announced in mid September that the cash strapped luxury hotel and spa, which had missed multi-million pound loan repayments earlier in the year, had been put on the market.

Developer Trevor Osborne was the driving force in getting the Crescent restored and reopened.

He said: “I am sad to confirm that, together with my partner, CP Holdings, we have decided to offer Buxton

The Crescent Hotel and Spa are on the market and property mogul Trevor Osborne is sad to be selling. Photo Jason Chadwick

Crescent Hotel & Spa for sale.

“It is more than 30 years ago that I was encouraged by Prince Charles – now our King – to ‘save Buxton Crescent which was very derelict and vacant, having been so for many years. “The state of the building contrasted its grandeur once created by the 5th Duke of Devonshire and the architectural magnificence designed by the architect, John Carr of York.”

Trevor says to succeed in this endeavour, he needed to earn the support of Derbyshire County Council, High Peak Borough Council, English Heritage and the People of Buxton, CP Holdings, and a host of others.

Mr Osborne said: “All those who became involved share my pride in the creation of one of England’s best historic and beautiful buildings.”

Property mogul Trevor Osborne thanks the town for their support in saving the landmark hotel The Crescent.

He says from the outset, he could not have foreseen the myriad of problems which were encountered including the discovery of and the complexity of the underground sources from which Buxton water emerges and the 18th century construction faults which had to be remedied to meet modern day standards of construction.

“The Duke’s vision with the architectural skill of John Carr of York has been recreated and Buxton Crescent and its Spa is now a better building than it was in 1789 when it was built,” Mr Osborne said.

“Buxton’s status as England’s foremost Spa Town has been reclaimed.

“I learnt a great deal from the project and invested considerable funds alongside my partner - far more than expected at the outset.”

He said the much acclaimed and award-winning restoration of Buxton Crescent was justified and respected the foresight and generosity of its first developer, the 5th Duke and his inspired architect, John Carr of York, as well as the encouragement given to himself

and CP Holdings by the many professional consultants, the Councils, Local Community Groups and the people of Buxton, all of whom have helped to save Buxton’s landmark building.

He added: “I could not have achieved this restoration without the goodwill and friendship of Buxton and its people.”

Buxton Crescent and the Old hall Hotel have been put on the market and an Ensana spokesperson said it would be ‘business as usual’ at the hotel and spa.