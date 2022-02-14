Peak District farm supervisor George in the running fo VisitEngland’s Tourism Superstar award

Organised by national tourist board VisitEngland and supported by The Mirror, the Tourism Superstar competition recognises the dedication and passion of those working in the tourism industry.

The competition invites members of the public to visit mirror.co.uk/travel to watch a short film created for each of the ten finalists and then to vote for their favourite.

Marketing Peak District & Derbyshire, the area’s official destination management organisation, is now leading the campaign to encourage votes for George using the social media hashtag #VOTEGEORGE.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matlock Farm Park’s George Finlay is celebrating after being announced as one of ten finalists in the running for the title of VisitEngland’s Tourism Superstar 2022.

At just 22 years old, George goes above and beyond in his role at one of Derbyshire’s leading tourist attractions to ensure visitors have amazing and unforgettable experiences.

As Farm Supervisor at Matlock Farm Park, George’s responsibilities include running daily animal-based activities for the public – such as meerkat talks and wallaby encounters – looking after the health and welfare of animals and engaging with visitors around the park.

George is particularly passionate about sharing his love for animals with young audiences and he was nominated to be VisitEngland’s Tourism Superstar 2022 because of the enthusiasm, passion, knowledge and dedication that he brings to his role – attributes that win him regular praise on TripAdvisor from visitors from across the UK.

As well as shining a spotlight on individuals who go the extra mile for tourists in the UK, this year’s Tourism Superstar competition also recognises the efforts made by teams across the industry in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In 2020, during the first Covid-19 lockdown when tourism businesses were closed to the public, George was inspired to create behind-the-scenes social media videos and a YouTube series to bring the farm park to visitors’ homes through the click of a button.

Matlock Farm Park TV has since reached thousands of views online, giving visitors the chance to go behind-the-scenes with entertaining and educational episodes that encourage young people to have a love for animals.George Finlay, Farm Supervisor at Matlock Farm Park, says: “I am absolutely delighted to be representing the Peak District and Derbyshire in the national finals and to be nominated as Tourism Superstar is an amazing honour.

“I feel incredibly lucky to work in a job where I can share my passion for animals with visitors of all ages from across the UK and Europe, helping them to have rewarding experiences.

“Our amazing destination has so much to offer visitors, and if nothing else, I hope to shine a spotlight on the Peak District and Derbyshire and all it has to offer.”

Jo Dilley, Managing Director of Marketing Peak District & Derbyshire, said: “With his knowledge, enthusiasm and dedication to giving visitors of all ages a great experience, George is a fantastic ambassador for the Peak District and Derbyshire’s tourism sector, and we’re absolutely thrilled to see him reach the final."