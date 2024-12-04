Partnership working in Chesterfield leads to more young people taking up careers in STEM

More young people are taking up manufacturing and engineering courses in Chesterfield, according to new figures.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chesterfield College has reported a phenomenal 80% increase in engineering study enrolments for 16–18-year-old students in the last 3 years.

The figure was released during the annual Made in Chesterfield Festival, in which local businesses invite school pupils to their factories and premises to showcase the range of rewarding careers in STEM sectors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Destination Chesterfield and Direct Education Business Partnership coordinate the Made in Chesterfield campaign. It is delivered in association with the Chesterfield College Group and supported by Chesterfield Borough Council, EMCCA Careers Hub, MSE Hiller, United Cast Bar Ltd and Natwest.

Made in Chesterfield tour at MSE Hiller

More than 3,500 school pupils in Chesterfield have now engaged with the town’s manufacturing and engineering businesses since Made in Chesterfield was first launched 10 years ago. This year, students were invited to visit several businesses, including:

· MSE Hiller

· Superior Wellness

· Weightron Bilanciai

· United Cast Bar

· The Devonshire Group

· Penny Hydraulics

· Aztec Oils

· Heraeus Electro-Nite

· Chesterfield Construction Skills Hub

Celebrating its success, Nick Catt, Board Member of Destination Chesterfield and Managing Director of Weightron Bilanciai, commented: “To see more young people enrolling in engineering courses across our town is a testament to the fantastic collaboration between the College and local businesses in recent years.

“We know how vital it is to highlight careers in Manufacturing, not just to help our businesses grow in the future, but to allow our people to thrive in skilled and rewarding jobs. I look forward to seeing further partnerships across our town to keep narrowing the existing skills gaps in our sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Julie Richards OBE, Principal and CEO of The Chesterfield College Group added: "We are delighted to see such a significant increase in young people choosing to pursue engineering and manufacturing courses at Chesterfield College.

“This 80% rise in enrolments reflects both the growing interest in STEM careers and the strength of the partnerships we’ve built with local businesses through initiatives like Made in Chesterfield. By working together, we’re ensuring that our students are equipped with the skills, knowledge, and opportunities they need to thrive in these dynamic industries, helping to secure a prosperous future for Chesterfield and beyond."

Schools in the area have also expressed their gratitude to businesses for opening their doors to young people. Debbie Crossley, Careers Adviser at The Bolsover School commented: “The Made in Chesterfield tour to MSE Hiller was so informative and insightful, and I really appreciate the team taking the time to speak with our students and explain things in detail.

“The links to the curriculum were fabulous and covered several subjects including English, maths, physics and chemistry. It was great to see the students relating some of their classroom learning to the skills and knowledge they will need in the workplace.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clare Talati, CEO of Direct Education Business Partnership said: "We are thrilled to continue supporting the Made in Chesterfield initiative, which plays a crucial role in connecting young people with local employers.

“By providing meaningful, hands-on experiences, we’re raising awareness of the fantastic career opportunities available right here in Chesterfield. These partnerships not only inspire the next generation, but also help businesses engage with potential future employees, ensuring the local workforce is prepared for the challenges and opportunities ahead."

If your business is looking to engage with future talent, find out more about how you can get involved with local schools and other skills initiatives in the town at: https://www.chesterfield.co.uk/business/business-support/skills/