Opticians collecting Easter treats for local causes

Easter donations collected by Specsavers Ilkeston

An opticians in Ilkeston is collecting Easter eggs for three causes in the local community.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Specsavers on Bath Street is acting as a collection point for Easter egg donations for The Lilies Children’s Home and Canal Vue Care Home in Ilkeston and Jasmin House School. The team are hoping to collect 60 eggs so every child and resident across the three sites receives an egg ahead of the Easter weekend.

Chris Costa, store manager at Specsavers Ilkeston says; ‘We’re always keen to support the local community wherever we can. We know times are tough but if anyone can spare just one donation and help us support this worthy cause we’d be really grateful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘As a team, we’ve also been donating some eggs to add to the tally of treats. I’m so proud of the team for their contributions and their commitment to collecting donations so far,’ continues Chris. ‘It’s important for us as all to give back and recognise the role we can play in supporting those in our local community who are less fortunate than ourselves.’

For additional information, or to drop off a donation visit 104 Bath St, Ilkeston, Derbyshire, DE7 8FE or call 0115 944 1401.