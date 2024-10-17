Once bedridden Derbyshire mum realises dream for reflexology clinic

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Derbyshire mum once bedridden with pain will be helping many more people with the latest reflexology practices after her vision for a clinic was put on a sound footing by award-winning brand and transformation agency Q Branch Consulting.

Stephanie Moore, of Allestree, has said she is delighted to be helping clients with a range of conditions including Parkinson’s, migraines, Fibromyalgia, chronic pain and vertigo after Q Branch Consulting’s founders helped her set up “The Moore Clinic”.

Mum Stephanie described how she was a passionate advocate of reflexology after it helped her learn to live with the chronic pain with which she was left after an accident.

She said: “I came to reflexology about eight years ago. It was recommended that I try it because I had chronic pain and nothing else had worked for me.

Stephanie Moore

“I gave reflexology a go and within a few sessions it took me from being bedridden to being able to manage my chronic pain. I had gone from being a teacher six days a week to struggling to make dinner. There’s medication for chronic pain but it’s not that effective. My reflexologist was able to relieve the sensations of pain. That’s what I hope to be able to give to my clients. I think that’s why I’m so passionate about reflexology – it’s life-changing.”

Stephanie has been helped to create “The Moore Clinic” after taking her passion and ideas to Derbyshire-based Q Branch Consulting who are helping to make her dream a reality.

Q Branch Consulting was founded by Jenny Jarvis and Matt Clutterham – who has worked with some of the biggest brands on the planet, including Bacardi, Samsung and Sony.

Now the couple have set up a unique human-centred brand and strategy transformation consultancy that is helping many businesses stand out from the crowd thanks to its signature ‘bold’ approach that includes a clarity day and road map.

Stephanie Moore at work

The consultancy combines Matt’s experience as lighting designer turned brand consultant, with Jenny’s successful life coaching business, to offer a service that helps leaders find their brand voice, while being empowered to overcome mental blocks that are holding them back.

Just eight months after its founding, Q Branch Consulting won the Outstanding Collaboration award at The Business Desk’s East Midlands Masters awards in 2024, for its work with male suicide prevention charity Tough to Talk.

Stephanie said that Q Branch Consulting had helped her create a clear proposition and through “The Moore Clinic” she was now helping people with serious and chronic conditions – having had her own life turned around through reflexology.

She said: “Q Branch Consulting provided the road map which gave me a really clear idea of who my customers were, because they weren’t who I thought they were. They gave me a good understanding of who I am as well, which really helped me understand my business.”

Stephanie will be practising her own version of reflexology which combines ear and limbic specialist techniques.

With a level 5 diploma in the subject, she said both ear and limbic reflexology were hugely powerful ways of treating severe and chronic pain.

“There are several reflex points on the ear,” she explained. “You can use this kind of reflexology for things like childbirth and neurological conditions.”

Limbic reflexology is a specialist technique pioneered by Hamish Edgar, who has mapped parts of the limbic brain on to the big toe. Stephanie said this technique was particularly helpful in treating Fibromyalgia, an often excruciating condition brought into the public eye by celebrities such as Lady Gaga, who has revealed her diagnosis.

Stephanie said: “Jenny and Matt from Q Branch helped me completely change my message. I worked with Jenny on the mental blocks that I had that were preventing me from being everything I could be. They have both given me a lot of clarity.

“I’m passionate about what I do. I’m coming to this job later in life – I’m past 40 and I’ve done previous jobs. This has really helped me with who I am and what I want.”

Jenny Jarvis, from Q Branch Consulting, said: “It was such a pleasure for us to work with Stephanie to help her launch The Moore Clinic. At Q Branch Consulting we aim to help our clients be the best they can be by listening carefully to what they want for themselves and their business.

“A lot of our work is about helping business leaders see who their customers are – and also, who they are not. By helping passion led businesses establish themselves in their ideal market, we are proud to be doing our bit to make the world a better place.”