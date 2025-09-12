New owner confirmed for Derbyshire hotel at centre of false asylum rumours

A Derbyshire hotel which was at the centre of false rumours about its use for asylum accommodation earlier this summer has now been taken over by a rival national operator and is set for a big money refurbishment.

As previously reported, back in July online speculation erupted about the future of the Ibis hotel, on Lordsmill Street in Chesterfield, when it was noticed that no new reservations were being taken beyond August.

The Home Office was quick to deny any involvement in the situation, but the building’s Danish-owned landlord and the company behind the Ibis brand declined to shed any light on their plans.

It has now been announced that Travelodge has acquired the site, as one of 16 hotels added this year to its growing network and an ideal base for visitors to Chesterfield attractions and the Peak District.

The former Ibis hotel on Lordsmill Street is to be taken over by rival operator Travelodge. (Image: Google)

Steve Bennett, chief property and development officer at Travelodge, said: “We’re seeing increasing opportunities to convert well-located, existing hotels into Travelodges. These acquisitions are another strong addition to our UK portfolio and demonstrate the continued momentum behind our rebrand-led growth strategy.”

Inaccurate rumours arose at the same time regarding the Ibis in Barlborough, which had been owned by branch of the same landlord and put up for sale earlier in the year.

Estate agent Christie & Co also reported this week that the Barlborough site has now been sold for an undisclosed price to “to an owner-operator on behalf of offshore owners.”

Travelodge says the Chesterfield hotel will undergo a full refurbishment later this year as part of a multi-million pound upgrade programme, with an overhaul to its branding, reception area, rooms and other interior spaces.

