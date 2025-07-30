Home Office refutes rumours about asylum accommodation at two Derbyshire hotels

Online speculation that two more north Derbyshire hotels could be used as temporary accommodation for people awaiting asylum decisions appears to be unfounded – although there are unanswered questions about their future.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In recent days, the Derbyshire Times has been contacted by readers regarding rumours circulating on social media about the Ibis hotels on Lordsmill Street in Chesterfield and Tallys End in Barlborough.

On Tuesday, July 29, an online petition was set up to gather objections calling on “Derbyshire Council” to block any such proposal for the Barlborough hotel, attracting hundreds of signatures overnight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Given the potential for such rumours to escalate into offline community tensions, police response and difficulties for hotel staff, we contacted the Home Office, and a representative said there were no plans for the Government to use these sites and they were not aware of any discussion related to the future of the hotels.

The Ibis hotel in Barlborough is currently under offer, prompting much speculation about the prospective new owner's intentions. (Image: Google)

The root cause of the confusion is that neither of hotels appears to be taking reservations beyond the end of August. With no explanation on offer to the public so far, that has left some observers to fill in the blanks from national headlines.

The landlords for the two properties are K/S Chesterfield and K/S Barlborough, subsidiaries of Danish real estate investor Habro.

Representatives in the UK declined to comment on the future of the hotels, citing commercial confidentiality, but sources have confirmed that the Lordsmill Street property will continue to operate as a hotel after August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Barlborough property is under offer from an unnamed prospective buyer – involving further confidential negotiations.

Whatever deals are taking place at local level may correspond with shifts in boardroom strategy.

Ibis’s original parent company Accor is in the process of selling its stake in spin-off company AccorInvest, which has itself relaunched a few weeks ago as Essendi, now considered the current tenant of Lordsmill Street and Barlborough.

A representative for Essendi also declined to comment, but earlier this year chief executive Martijn van der Graaf said: “In year 2024, we sold 160 hotels. We’re looking at sustainable and profitable assets and owning a bigger part of the overall real estate.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The two Ibis sites are not the only local hotels to become the subject of unfounded speculation.

Last week, the Chesterfield branch of Reform UK published a statement to its supporters on Facebook regarding the Casa Hotel.

The party said: “We’re pleased to confirm that CASA remains committed to its ongoing service to the town and has no plans whatsoever to change its current hospitality model.

“We thank the management team for their clarity and professionalism, and we encourage everyone to stand with us in supporting trusted local businesses and rejecting misinformation wherever it appears. Let’s focus on facts, not rumours.”

Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.