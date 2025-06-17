More than an award: How one Derby salon turned 8 years of grit into gold

This Is What Legacy Looks Like. Makeover Salon Crowned Best Hair Salon in Derbyshire at the 2025 England’s Business Awards Derbyshire, UK – June 8, 2025 — Some nights change everything. This was one of them. Under the lights of the Crown Plaza in Nottingham, Makeover Salon, a once small idea built on big dreams, was named Best Hair Salon in Derbyshire at the 2025 England’s Business Awards.

The applause was thunderous. But behind the smiles, the cameras, and the trophy, there was something deeper. Something sacred.

“We Built This With Our Bare Hands”

Sally Sargeant, founder and co-visionary behind Makeover Salon, stood with her team, tears in her eyes, power in her voice.

“This award doesn’t just belong to us. It is us,” she said.

“It’s the 6am openings. The 10pm closings. The Saturdays we missed with our families. The chances we took. The moments we thought about quitting—and didn’t.”

This win wasn’t handed over. It was earned, appointment by appointment, one emotional transformation at a time.

Through every woman who walked in feeling unseen, and left reminded of who she truly is.

The Legacy Team Behind the Win — Makeover Salon 55, crowned Best Hair Salon in Derbyshire at the 2025 Derbyshire Retail Business Awards, celebrating a moment that reflects 8 years of passion, precision, and people first excellence.

“We don’t just style hair. We hold stories. We hold space. And we raise standards.”

Nominated by the Public. Driven by Purpose.

The England’s Business Awards aren’t powered by politics or paid endorsements. They are built on one thing: the people. Public nominations. Real voices. Quiet votes of loyalty that say, “You matter.”

Makeover Salon mattered.

Clients wrote in with tears. Flowers. Notes. One message simply read:

“You don’t just cut hair. You heal.”

And that’s the truth. Every foil, every fade, every blow dry it’s never been about beauty. It’s always been about belonging.

“To My Team—You Are Legacy in Motion”

“This isn’t my win. This is ours,” Sally said to her team.

“You are artists. Storytellers. Healers. You don’t just work here you breathe life into this place.”

The culture behind the chairs is what made the salon unshakable. The bond. The bravery. The belief that how you serve is just as important as what you do.

And now? The national spotlight beckons. Makeover Salon advances to the Grand Final later this year. But to Sally, the destination is already clear:

“We’re not chasing titles. We’re building a legacy. One woman. One story. One moment at a time.”