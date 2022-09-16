More major Chesterfield retailers confirm closures for Queen’s funeral

A number of the town’s major retailers have announced plans to close their stores on Monday, September 19 as a mark of respect for Queen Elizabeth II.

M&S, Lidl and Aldi will all close for the entire day, whereas some smaller Sainsbury’s and Tesco stores will reopen after the Queen’s funeral has finished.

More companies have since announced their plans for the day – and a list of these can be found below:

Many retailers in Chesterfield will close as a mark of respect for Queen Elizabeth II.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pub chain has confirmed that most of its venues will shut for the Queen's funeral service, opening again from around 1.00pm. Its central London sites, along with railway station and airport pubs, will remain open.

WHSmith has announced that all of its high street stores will be closed for the day.

Toolstation will close all of its stores across the UK.

Pandora has also confirmed that its UK stores will be shut on Monday.

Currys will be closing its stores for the Queen’s funeral.

River Island stores will not open on the day of the funeral.

Matalan stores will be closed on Monday.

JD Sports will be closing all of its UK stores and offices.