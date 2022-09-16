Chesterfield pubs that are showing the Queen’s funeral – and those that are closing their doors
Pubs in Chesterfield are beginning to confirm their plans for the Queen’s funeral next week.
Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral will take place on Monday, September 19 – and the day has been declared a bank holiday by King Charles III.
There were hopes that the funeral might be shown on the big screen at the Vicar Lane – but they announced that issues surrounding crown management meant this would not go ahead.
These are the pubs across Chesterfield that are planning to screen the funeral for those wishing to gather and pay their respects – and those that will close instead.
