A number of pubs have confirmed their plans for the funeral. Credit: Brian Eyre/Google

Chesterfield pubs that are showing the Queen’s funeral – and those that are closing their doors

Pubs in Chesterfield are beginning to confirm their plans for the Queen’s funeral next week.

By Tom Hardwick
Friday, 16th September 2022, 1:18 pm

Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral will take place on Monday, September 19 – and the day has been declared a bank holiday by King Charles III.

There were hopes that the funeral might be shown on the big screen at the Vicar Lane – but they announced that issues surrounding crown management meant this would not go ahead.

These are the pubs across Chesterfield that are planning to screen the funeral for those wishing to gather and pay their respects – and those that will close instead.

1. Spa Lane Vaults

The Spa Lane Vaults will be closed on Monday morning, opening again around 1.00pm.

2. The Victoria

The Victoria have encouraged punters to come and join them in remembrance of the Queen on Monday.

3. The Burlington

The Burlington will be open from 9.00am and will show Her Majesty’s funeral live from 11.00am.

4. Chesterfield Arms

The Chesterfield Arms will open at 2.00pm as a mark of respect to the Queen.

