Made in Chesterfield: The hot tub company that grew from a Brimington bedroom to become industry leader

Superior Wellness was founded in 2011 by current managing director Rob Carlin in his bedroom in Brimington. He had been importing electronics from China and selling them on eBay when, despite having little industry knowledge, he saw a gap in the market for entry level hot tubs to be retailed online.

Since then, Superior Wellness has seen a rapid expansion, which Sarah Elphick, head of marketing, said was down to a positive business culture.

“We are incredibly proud as a business to have become one of the fastest growing hot tub companies globally. This is due to the long term vision and drive of Rob and every single member of the Superior Wellness team.

Superior Wellness, an international leader in the hot tub market, now occupies a huge premises in Chesterfield.

“Everyone works incredibly hard towards the vision of being the world’s market leader in hot tubs and swim spas. We could not have achieved the growth without our culture- we work as a close-knit team and support each other.”

Superior Wellness now employs nearly 70 people, almost all of whom live locally. Last year, they moved into a 130,000 sq ft premises on the Chesterfield Trading Estate, which houses their warehouse, distribution centre and head office.

Rob Carlin said: “I am incredibly proud of how far we have come. From the early days when I rented a small warehouse and worked from my bedroom to now moving into our new headquarters, illustrates the growth we have experienced.”

Even with their continued expansion, Chesterfield remains the ideal location for the business. Sarah said the new site is a hub from which Superior Wellness can reach all of its national and international partners.

Rob Carlin (L) and his brother Gareth Ward (R) have seen the business go from strength to strength.

“Due to the growth and long term vision of the business, we needed a larger head office. We were fortunate that this location became available at the right time. It was also important we stayed in the local area with much of our workforce living locally.

“We work with a network of over 200 partners, many of which are located in the UK, and being centrally located with good motorway links is an advantage, as we can deliver hot tubs to our customers and partner network much quicker. Chesterfield also has good airport links for our international partners based in Europe or the USA, with East Midlands Airport and Manchester Airport a short drive away.

“Our new head office also houses training facilities for our network, and therefore this will bring more people to the area who will be spending money in the local economy.”

Superior Wellness has also recently announced a huge global partnership with Canadian based SpaBerry Hot Tubs, which will see them manufacture and distribute SpaBerry products across the UK and Europe.