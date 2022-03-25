Luxury Chesterfield care home opens - including cinema, hair salon, tea room and bar

Belvedere House is a purpose-built residential care home based in the heart of Chesterfield, situated on St Augustine’s Road. It was officially unveiled in a grand opening attended by the mayor of Chesterfield, Coun Glenys Falconer, on Saturday, March 19.

The facility - built by Crown Care Group - will provide luxurious living accommodation, with 64 bedrooms and a range of facilities for residents to enjoy. The site incorporates a cinema, tea room, bar/brasserie, garden room, hair salon and extensive landscaped gardens.

The home will generate up to 50 jobs within the local area when it is at maximum capacity.

Crown Care Group will soon be taking applications for their next phase of recruitment.

Claire Adsetts, customer relations manager for Crown Care Group said: “We are incredibly excited to have the opportunity to provide the very best care within a luxury setting. The whole team are keen to provide a professional service while also creating a home from home feel for our residents.

“We are extremely proud of the home and feel you really need to see it to believe the five star hotel feel that has been created. We are currently open to viewings and look forward to becoming an integral part of the local community.

“The care sector is an integral part of health and social care, ensuring choice and the right care are available to all. Providing a brand-new home with up-to-date luxury facilities will offer a choice to people who are looking for a care home but feel they have yet to find a home that provides luxury accommodation at an affordable price.

“Our initial team have now been recruited but we are keen to accept applications across all roles within the home for our next phase of recruitment.”