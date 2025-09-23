Local opticians focused on foodbank support

Jake Kirk, Louisa Mann & Chris Stratford from Specsavers Ilkeston

An Ilkeston opticians has been busy collecting foodbank donations as part of an ongoing commitment to supporting local community initiatives.

The team at the locally owned and run Specsavers store on Bath Street, have been encouraging customers and members of the public to contribute to a growing collection of non-perishable food and toiletries destined for Arena Community Foodbank.

There is a donation point in-store where visitors can drop off essential long-life food items such as porridge, tea and coffee, dried pasta, pasta sauce, tinned items and cereals to support individuals and families facing hardship in the local area.

‘Supporting the local community is something we deeply care about,’ saysKrishna Parmar, store director at Specsavers Ilkeston. ‘The cost-of-living crisis continues to put pressure on many households, and foodbanks are seeing increased demand. We know times are tough, but if anyone can spare just one item and help us support this worthy cause we’d be really grateful.’

Arena Community Foodbank, located at The Project on Bath Street, Ilkeston, has existed for many years and continues to be in high demand by people in need in the Cotmanhay and Ilkeston communities, with 2,026 food parcels given out so far in 2025 as well as 1,361 top-ups.

For additional information, an up-to-date list of the most needed items, visit https://www.arenacommunity.co.uk/foodbank/

For more information or to book an appointment, call 0115 944 1401 or visit https://www.specsavers.co.uk/stores/ilkeston