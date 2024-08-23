Local opticians celebrates a decade of service

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Glasses were raised by the team at a Ripley opticians to celebrate its 10th anniversary with a circus-themed extravaganza.

To mark the milestone, the team at Specsavers in Oxford Street were joined by the Mayor of Ripley, Councillor Lindsey Cox, on Saturday 10 August to commemorate the day. The team also accepted donations for Guide Dogs UK and the 4th Ripley Rainbows, raising an impressive £902.

There was a party atmosphere as customers were treated to a magic show, face painting and circus-themed goodie bags as a thank you for their ongoing support. Visitors were also in with the chance to win some fantastic prizes with carnival-themed games and a tombola. Prizes included colouring books, bath sets and a luxury food hamper.

On attending the celebrations, Cllr Cox comments: ‘My congratulations to all the team here at Specsavers. I’m honoured to have been invited to celebrate such an important milestone. I wish the team every continued success for the future.’

The team celebrating their anniversary

‘Since opening our doors in 2014, we’ve felt like part of the community in Ripley, supporting local activities and looking after our customers with the best possible eye and ear care,’ says Specsavers Ripley store director Kuldip Dosanjh. ‘Our loyal customer base is testament to the team and the high quality of customer service they deliver.’

As well as celebrating a decade of business, Kuldip is marking 20 years with the company and ten years at Ripley Specsavers and Verity Middleton, store manager, is celebrating 15 years with Specsavers and ten years with the store. Samantha Broadhurst, optical assistant, is also celebrating ten years of service

‘It’s a brilliant achievement for us all. I’m really proud of the team we have built over the years and we’re looking forward to seeing what the next decade brings,’ Kuldip concludes.

To book an appointment at Specsavers Ripley, visit https://www.specsavers.co.uk/stores/ripley or call 01773 741515. Alternatively, you can visit the team in-store at 22 Oxford Street, Ripley, Derbyshire, DE5 3AL.