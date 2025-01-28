Life-changing opportunity for young people wins Mid Derbyshire MP’s support

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Derbyshire superstore welcomed its local Member of Parliament to celebrate a scheme that is helping young people into work.

Jonathan Davies, MP for Mid Derbyshire, met with interns and staff members at Spondon’s Asda.

They were joined by the YMCA and Direct Education Business Partnership (DEBP) to discuss the collaborative work these organisations are doing to support young people as part of Project SEARCH.

This programme provides transition-to-work education for young people with special educational needs who also have an education, health and care plan (EHCP).

Jonathan Davies MP with Lisa (L), intern Mia, and Lisa Thompson (R) of Asda, Spondon

Interns complete their training, known as a supported internship, in a real workplace. They are supported by a job coach, tutor, and department mentor. They also attend daily classroom sessions on employability and independent living skills.

Mr Davies expressed his gratitude for being able to meet with the interns and staff members, and he pledged to support the future of the programme.

He said: “It is fantastic to see the amazing work being done through this supported internship programme.

“The interns told me how well supported they feel by other staff members, and how the scheme offers them a chance to learn invaluable career and life skills while developing their confidence.

“Asda staff were glowing in their praise for the hard work, dedication and growth they have seen from the interns during the programme. I am in no doubt that this is due to the supportive and friendly environment that staff have fostered in the store.

“I hope Asda can ensure the interns have a pathway to employment after completing the programme, and I will support the future of the programme as best I can.”