Ilkeston opticians raises its glasses to dedicated apprentice

To mark National Apprenticeship Week (10-16 February) an Ilkeston opticians is celebrating a member of the team who is marking a ten-year milestone.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stuart Jones, who recently qualified as a dispensing optician, originally joined the team at Specsavers on Bath Street in 2014 as an apprentice. Following completion of his apprenticeship, Stuart went on to complete his cert 3 and 4 in dispensing, and a few years later became contact lens supervisor before qualifying as a dispensing optician in 2024.

‘I’m really proud to have started my career as an apprentice at Specsavers,’ says Stuart. ‘Apprenticeships are a wonderful way to learn on the job, and this enabled me to develop my skillset. I was a very quiet person before I started working with the team and this job has really helped my confidence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I’ve learnt so much during my ten years at Specsavers,’ Stuart adds. ‘I’m grateful to have worked with a fantastic team and to have had the support of our store directors over the years. I’m thrilled that my hard work over the years has paid off and I’m now a dispensing optician. I can’t wait to see what the future holds for my career at Specsavers.’

Opticians photo by David Travis on Unsplash

Apprenticeships at Specsavers are open to anyone over the age of 16 – including recent school or college leavers or those looking for a new challenge and require no previous optical experience. Training lasts for 13 months, but there are also degree level apprenticeships available, which take three to four years to complete. Those that complete the programme become qualified optical assistants with the chance of full-time employment, as well as opening up further studying opportunities.

‘It feels like only yesterday Stuart joined the team here at Ilkeston,’ Krishna Parmer, store director at Specsavers Ilkeston, comments. ‘Celebrating 10 years of service is a huge achievement and we’re really proud. It’s down to Stuart’s hard work and determination that he qualified as a dispensing optician, and we’re looking forward to watching him progress in his career.

‘We’ve had a number of apprentices with us over the years and it is so rewarding to watch them grow as individuals, play an integral role in our team as well as support people in the local community further their careers.’