Historic former spa hotel in Derbyshire goes under the hammer with £250,000 guide price
The striking four-storey property on Hardwick Square South, originally built in 1896 as an extension to the fashionable spa venue, the Peak Hydropathic Hotel, has 22 bedrooms and multiple reception rooms. According to auctioneers, its grand scale and central location provide potential for a range of future uses, from a hotel or guest house to conversion into stylish apartments, subject to planning consent.
Andrew Parker, partner and auctioneer at SDL Property Auctions, said: “This is a really exciting opportunity to acquire an authentic piece of Buxton’s history. The building, which needs full renovation, has character and scale in abundance, with 22 bedrooms and some stunning original features.
“With the right vision, it could become a hotel once again, or redeveloped into apartments or some other business use, helping to meet demand in a town that is also a thriving visitor destination. Buxton has a need for both high-quality accommodation and residential development so we’re expecting a great deal of interest from both developers and hospitality operators. We are excited to see how the next chapter unfolds for Hardwick Hall.”
Over its almost 130-year history the building has been at the heart of Buxton’s social and cultural life. After the Second World War, it became known as Hardwick Hall when it was purchased by the local branch of the Royal British Legion, serving for decades as a community hub for dances, concerts, and social gatherings. In 2014, part of the building was transformed into The Green Man Gallery, hosting exhibitions, live performances and workshops until its closure in December 2024.
For more information about Hardwick Hall in Buxton, or to register to bid remotely online, by phone or by proxy, visit sdlauctions.co.uk