G F Tomlinson secures position on NEUPC refurbishment framework for the Midlands

Midlands-based contractor, G F Tomlinson, has been successfully appointed to the North Eastern Universities Purchasing Consortium (NEUPC) ‘Building Refurbishment Services’ framework for Lot 4C – Midlands region.

The contractor will be covering refurbishment projects valued between £4 million and £10 million across higher education and public sectors throughout the East and West Midlands as part of the prestigious framework, which will run for an initial four-year term from June 2025 to June 2029, with the potential for a two-year extension.

The NEUPC framework provides a procurement route for refurbishment works to a wide range of public sector institutions, including universities, further education colleges and schools, NHS Trusts, charities, and other public sector bodies that are members of the consortia.

G F Tomlinson is one of only two contractors appointed to the £4m - £10m Midlands Lot, highlighting the company’s strong credentials in this sector, particularly their expertise of working in live occupied environments operating 24/7 throughout.

Works under the framework will cover all aspects of refurbishment typically required in university and education buildings. These include improvements to laboratories, lecture theatres, libraries, commercial kitchens, accommodation, meeting and conference rooms, and plant areas which require a highly specialised and experienced approach to construction.

The tender was assessed 60% on quality and 40% on price, placing a strong emphasis on service delivery, health and safety, sustainability, and social value. G F Tomlinson’s commitment to environmental and institutional objectives is further reinforced by its adoption of the NETpositive Supplier Engagement Tool, ensuring a tailored and transparent sustainability action plan aligned with client goals.

Adrian Grocock, Managing Director at G F Tomlinson, said: “We are delighted to have been successful in our bid for the new NEUPC Framework. Being appointed to Lot 4C in the Midlands reflects our continued commitment to quality, safety, and adding social value through our work.

“This framework opens the door to some of the region’s most respected educational and public sector clients, and we are proud to be part of a collaborative approach that supports sustainable, impactful refurbishment of vital educational infrastructure.

This appointment builds on our extensive track record with clients such as the University of Nottingham, Nottingham Trent University, University of Lincoln, Keele University and Nottingham College.”

Andy Hughes, Deputy Head of Operational Procurement and Category Manager at NEUPC, said “We are pleased to award a long-term framework that is open to all members of the NEUPC, covering a diverse range of requirements in refurbishment works that we hope will provide savings as well as quality work for our members.”