First look inside new pizza restaurant in Chesterfield town centre

Ricky Marples is working tirelessly on getting the premises on Vicar Lane ready for his relocated business Pizza Pi.

He said: “It was basically an empty shell when we took it, brick walls and concrete floor. We needed to build the kitchen, install the ovens and bars.

"Me and my life partner, Nicola Rushton, have done quite a lot of the work ourselves and the staff have been painting."

Ricky estimates to have spent about £50,000 on the building which was formerly occupied by Ann Summers.

The restaurant is due to open on Wednesday, February 9.

