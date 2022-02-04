Chef Ian Hill getting ready to serve new customers

First look inside new pizza restaurant in Chesterfield town centre

The owner of a new restaurant in Chesterfield town centre is set to open in time for Valentine’s Day to feed his customers’ love of pizza.

By Julia Rodgerson
Friday, 4th February 2022, 3:48 pm

Ricky Marples is working tirelessly on getting the premises on Vicar Lane ready for his relocated business Pizza Pi.

He said: “It was basically an empty shell when we took it, brick walls and concrete floor. We needed to build the kitchen, install the ovens and bars.

"Me and my life partner, Nicola Rushton, have done quite a lot of the work ourselves and the staff have been painting."

Ricky estimates to have spent about £50,000 on the building which was formerly occupied by Ann Summers.

The restaurant is due to open on Wednesday, February 9.

Tori Pearce pouring a drink.

New Pizza Pi restaurant opening Wednesday, February 9 on Vicar Lane.

Ricky plans to recruit between eight and ten people on full-time and part-time contracts to augment the five-strong team already in place.

