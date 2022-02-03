Work starts to breathe new life into old Burger King in Chesterfield town centre

As reported by the Derbyshire Times last spring, Cashino Gaming Limited, trading as Merkur Slots, was given permission to turn 1-2 Steeplegate – which used to be a Burger King restaurant – into an adult gaming centre.

Now, work has started on the development.

The former Burger King in Chesterfield town centre is being turned into an adult gaming centre.

Last year, a spokesperson for Cashino Gaming Ltd said: “The application will see approximately £300,000 spent on the fit out.

“It is anticipated that between eight and 12 jobs will be created by the project.

“Town centres across the UK have been decimated by the Covid pandemic and our aim is simple – we want to do our bit to reinvigorate high streets and get life in Britain back to normal as quickly as possible, while at the same time creating new jobs in the local areas.”

Documents supporting the planning application stated: “The proposal involves the bringing back of a long-standing vacant unit into beneficial use.

“The proposed 24-hour opening is considered to be acceptable and will not give rise to any undue noise and disturbance to town centre residents.”

The premises will contain bingo machines and tablets, not controversial fixed odds betting terminals, which will offer low stakes of between 10p and £2.

The documents added: “Adult gaming centres are where people go to spend their spare change, have a game of bingo and enjoy their favourite pastime – these machines have been around for many years.”

Burger King restaurant closed in the town centre in 2014.