Police release picture of woman they want to trace after ‘dog on dog’ attack in Chesterfield

Officers said it happened on a footpath just off Broombank Road between 1.28pm and 1.30pm on January 27.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “Officers are looking to identify the female pictured in connection with the incident.

“We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident, or who may have information which could help with our enquiries.”

Derbyshire police are investigating a 'dog on dog attack' in Chesterfield.

Anyone who can help should contact officers, quoting reference number 22000054498.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs

Contact police if you recognise this woman.

Phone – call 101