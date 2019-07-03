Entrepreneur hails people of Chesterfield for supporting local businesses

A Chesterfield businesswoman says 'it's great that so many people are supporting local businesses' - after she opened her new shop in the town.

Amy Bamford, owner of Rate Good Brownies, launched her store on Chatsworth Road last month.

Amy, who previously worked from her Chesterfield home making and selling luxury artisan brownies, said of the opening night: "I had an incredible turnout, more people than I could ever imagine.

"People started queuing at 6.40pm and we had a huge queue until we sold out.

"Some people queued in the rain for one hour, 40 minutes to come and support my new venture.

"People even grabbed fish and chips and had their tea while they waited."

She added: "It was an incredible evening and the amazing people of Chesterfield came out to buy everything I made, including 500 brownies, 50 cupcakes, 40 cheesecakes.

"It's great that so many people are supporting local businesses."

Amy last hit the headlines in April when a video of her tasty Easter creation went viral.

