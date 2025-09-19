Double promotion powers growth for UK-based manufacturer

L-R Ross Hayward Regional Sales Manager Midlands and Michael Palmer Regional Sales Manager South

Building on the successful launch of its pioneering new roof tile Bute3®, Burton-headquartered Russell Roof Tiles has announced sales team developments, with two strategic promotions designed to drive its ambitious growth agenda.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ross Hayward becomes Regional Sales Manager, Midlands, and Michael Palmer becomes Regional Sales Manager, South, both are new roles within the 12-strong sales team.

These changes mark an important step in strengthening the company’s regional structure, designed to accelerate development in areas aligned with ongoing new product development and supporting the growth of Bute3®.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Russell Roof Tiles manufactures a range of concrete roof tiles and upvc fittings and accessories for pitched roofing across the UK. Customers include all of the major national house builders, local authorities, housing associations, clinical commissioning groups, and care home providers.

The firm has been manufacturing concrete roof tiles for over 60 years, since pioneer John Gibson founded Annandale tile company in Lochmaben near Lockerbie in 1965. The company has continued to develop and innovate since then and is now one of the leading suppliers of roof tiles. Today, the firm employs almost 200 staff across three sites, two in Burton on Trent and Lochmaben.

Since its launch in June, the company has already seen impressive demand for Bute3®, which integrates three traditional plain tiles into a single interlocking format, providing the visual effect of smaller tiles while simplifying installation. Market response has been excellent with developers recognising that it provides a high-quality but cost-effective solution, with options to meet local planning requirements, providing a real alternative to small-format concrete, natural clay, and slate roof coverings.

Michael Palmer, who started his career at Cemex and has worked with other leading construction brands, has also been at Russell Roof Tiles for 20 years. He has been instrumental in expanding the business's penetration into key areas of the South; his new responsibilities will include strategic direction in the region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ross Hayward has been with Russell Roof Tiles for almost two decades, during which time he has delivered robust growth, extending his customer base across the Midlands. Ross will report to Sales Director James Pendleton while taking on enhanced responsibilities in the Midlands. Ross comments, “It’s an exciting time for Russell Roof Tiles and I’m delighted to get the opportunity to contribute more as the company moves into its next phase of development.”

Andrew Hayward, Managing Director at Russell Roof Tiles, comments: “These promotions reflect our commitment to investing in leadership talent that can deliver sustainable growth while ensuring operational excellence. Both will have full autonomy within their respective regions, ensuring greater agility and responsiveness to local market needs. Ross and Michael’s expanded managerial responsibilities will strengthen our regional sales and marketing and help us better serve our growing customer base.”

Bute3® is now in full production at the manufacturer's new £18.5 million fully automated line in Burton on Trent.