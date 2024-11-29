Derbyshire spa crowned 'Best Spa in the East Midlands and East' for the second consecutive year at the prestigious The Good Spa Guide awards
This accolade solidifies its reputation as a premier destination for luxury and wellness, standing out in a highly competitive region.
Nestled in the serene Derbyshire countryside, this family-run spa combines a tranquil atmosphere with exceptional service, making it a favourite among locals and visitors alike.Its win is a testament to the hard work and passion of the entire Breedon Priory team.
Owners Graham and Elaine Blunt, who founded The Spa with a vision of creating an oasis of relaxation, expressed their gratitude for the recognition: "We are absolutely thrilled to retain this incredible title for the second year. It’s a testament to the dedication of our fantastic team and the unwavering support of our loyal guests. As a family-run business, this achievement means the world to us, and we’re proud to continue offering a haven of peace and rejuvenation to all who visit."
The ceremony at Fortnum & Mason brought together finalists from each region, celebrating the best in spa excellence. Jemma Harrison, Spa Director, reflected on what this achievement means for the team and their guests: "Winning this award again highlights the unwavering commitment of our team to delivering unparalleled luxury and relaxation. From the moment our guests step through the door, we aim to provide a sanctuary where they can truly unwind. This recognition motivates us to continue setting the standard for excellence in the region."
The Spa offers an array of luxurious amenities, including a thermal suite, outdoor heated vitality pools, and relaxation spaces, along with bespoke spa treatments that reflect its commitment to holistic well-being. Its dedication to providing a personalised and unparalleled experience continues to set it apart in the industry.