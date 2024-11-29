Derbyshire spa crowned 'Best Spa in the East Midlands and East' for the second consecutive year at the prestigious The Good Spa Guide awards

The Tranquillity Gardens

The Spa at Breedon Priory is celebrating a remarkable achievement after being crowned 'Best Spa in the East Midlands and East' for the second consecutive year at the prestigious The Good Spa Guide awards.

This accolade solidifies its reputation as a premier destination for luxury and wellness, standing out in a highly competitive region.

Nestled in the serene Derbyshire countryside, this family-run spa combines a tranquil atmosphere with exceptional service, making it a favourite among locals and visitors alike.Its win is a testament to the hard work and passion of the entire Breedon Priory team.

Owners Graham and Elaine Blunt, who founded The Spa with a vision of creating an oasis of relaxation, expressed their gratitude for the recognition: "We are absolutely thrilled to retain this incredible title for the second year. It’s a testament to the dedication of our fantastic team and the unwavering support of our loyal guests. As a family-run business, this achievement means the world to us, and we’re proud to continue offering a haven of peace and rejuvenation to all who visit."

The Hideaway Suite

The ceremony at Fortnum & Mason brought together finalists from each region, celebrating the best in spa excellence. Jemma Harrison, Spa Director, reflected on what this achievement means for the team and their guests: "Winning this award again highlights the unwavering commitment of our team to delivering unparalleled luxury and relaxation. From the moment our guests step through the door, we aim to provide a sanctuary where they can truly unwind. This recognition motivates us to continue setting the standard for excellence in the region."

The Spa offers an array of luxurious amenities, including a thermal suite, outdoor heated vitality pools, and relaxation spaces, along with bespoke spa treatments that reflect its commitment to holistic well-being. Its dedication to providing a personalised and unparalleled experience continues to set it apart in the industry.