Derbyshire site manager named best in the country for quality

A Site Manager overseeing the construction at Barratt Homes’ Midshires Meadow developments in Derbyshire has won a top national award for the quality of the homes being built onsite.

Martin Couch, from Northwich, has won a Pride in the Job Quality Award from the National House Building Council (NHBC), an award known as the ‘Oscars’ of the housebuilding industry.

In total, site managers working for Barratt Homes’ parent company, Barratt Redrow Plc, have won 115 Pride in the Job awards this year alone – more than any other housebuilder.

This is the 21st year in a row that Barratt Redrow has won the most Pride in the Job awards, underlining just how important building high quality sustainable homes has been to the developer over the past two decades.

Martin Couch, a Senior Site Manager who joined Barratt Homes over a decade ago, has claimed his fifth Pride in the Job Quality award, having also won a Seal of Excellence award in previous years.

Martin said: “It’s always a great feeling to win this award and have our work recognised. We have set a very high standard of work, which is consistently shown year on year.

“Midshires Meadow has been a fantastic development to work on due to the location and trials with different build methods, but the finished product is very successful, and it could not be accomplished without the entire team’s combined efforts.”

Midshires Meadow has now almost completely sold out, with only one home remaining.

The awards recognise the top 5% of site managers across the country, with around 8,200 sites being entered into the awards annually, and only 450 winners. Each is judged on a strict criteria including technical expertise, health and safety, leadership and attention to detail.

Rhys Nicholson, Managing Director at Barratt Homes Manchester, said: “We’re so proud of Martin for achieving this prestigious Pride in the Job Quality Award. It’s amazing news for both the team at Midshires Meadow and for our customers.

“These awards showcase what it takes to be a top site manager and demonstrate our long-term commitment to looking after our customers. Anyone who buys a home at a development with a Pride in the Job Quality Award winner knows their home has been built to the highest standard. We are very proud to have won more of these awards than any other homebuilder for 21 years in a row now.”

The awards closely follow Barratt Redrow being awarded five stars by its customers for satisfaction in the annual Home Builders Federation (HBF) new homes survey. To be rated as five-star means that more than 90% of customers would recommend a home to a friend, with Barratt Redrow being the only major national homebuilder to be rated five-star for 16 years in a row.