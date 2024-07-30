Derbyshire man's classic 1976 Mini Clubman wins award at Great British Car Journey

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pete Miles of Swadlincote has scooped an award for his superb example of a 1976 Mini Clubman.Pete was just one of a handful of winners at a special Mini event held recently at the classic car museum Great British Car Journey in Ambergate, Derbyshire.

The packed event attracted more than 200 classic and modern Minis and their owners from all over the UK.

Pete’s 1976 Mini Clubman won the Survivor Award in recognition of the 48 years it has under its belt.

The rare gem has had only two owners and has covered just 16,000 miles from new. The original owner parked it up in 1980 and it wasn’t used again until Pete bought it in 2020 and recommissioned it.

Pete Miles with his 1976 Mini Clubman at the Masters of the Marque Awards

Of the award, Pete said: “I’m delighted that I won this award. My Mini Clubman has a unique history and such a low milage for a car which has survived intact throughout the years. I’m a very proud owner and it was great to meet up with other owners and their families on the day.”

The packed Masters of the Marque event attracted more than 200 classic and modern Minis and their owners from all over the UK. At the event, Pete’s Mini was on display alongside original Minis, some dating back to the first year of production in 1959.

Originally designed by Sir Alex Issigonis and produced by the British Motor Corporation (BMC), around 5.3 million of the original two-door Minis were sold between 1959 and 2000, making it by far the most popular British car of all time.

Today, there are just 2,993 original Minis left in the UK with an MOT and 10 of them at Great British Car Journey including three which visitors can take for a drive with the Drive Dad’s Car experience.

The Masters of the Marque awards, which are sponsored by Wera Tools UK, are designed to honour people like Pete, who cherish their classic cars.

Great British Car Journey founder Richard Usher commented: “The awards follow the slightly quirky nature of the museum. I wanted to give classic car owners an incentive to visit us when we promote days celebrating specific British cars.”

All entrants to Masters of the Marque events receive a commemorative plaque, and entry is £10 per car which gives the driver free entry to the museum and all facilities.

The overall winner at each event receives a year’s membership of Great British Car Club, which entitles holders to free entry to the museum for 12 months, as well as an engraved glass trophy and a selection of Wera tools.

The next Masters of the Marque event at Great British Car Journey takes place on Sunday 18 August, and is open to drivers and owners of vehicles manufactured by the Rootes Group, including the Hillman, Humber, Singer, Sunbeam, Commer and Karrier marques.