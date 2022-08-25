Derbyshire green belt and traffic concerns raised over unauthorised bait shop and cafe extension

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North East Derbyshire District Council was inundated with comments both for and against the retrospective planning application by Lakeside Cafe Fishing Ponds, in Keepers Lane, Barlow, for the small store and veranda, which was added to the already popular eatery, known as the 'Fisherman’s Friend'.

Objectors said the additions encroached upon the Green Belt area, and raised concerns about increased traffic on the Grade II listed Lee Bridge and narrow country lanes that approach the fisheries.

Speaking in meeting of the council’s planning committee on Tuesday, August 23, agent Doug Hann, of WSP, said on behalf of the applicant: “The cafe sits well within the fisheries complex.

One objector to the plans shared this image with the planning committee to highlight traiffic concerns in the area.

"It's well screened by significant tree stands and vegetation and of itself is a relatively modest cabin structure, which serves hot/cold food snacks for many years to fisherman people walking through the site, riding bikes and also members of the community.

“The veranda was added in part due to covid restrictions being brought into place.”

He claimed his clients, who purchased the site just before the start of the pandemic, did not know they needed planning permission to add a veranda to the cafe.

A diagram showing the new extension

Furthermore, he said they had been unaware that the existing cafe had not been built in accordance with the planning permission granted to the previous owners in 2012.

As highways authority, Derbyshire County Council (DCC) imposed a condition on the application that the first 10m of the private access road from Smeltinghouse Lane be widened to improve congestion.

However, Councillor Jacqueline Ridgeway commented she was ‘amazed’ DCC had raised no further objections, stating: “If this is going to be opened up to the public even more I think the traffic will be a lot more so the access is going to be causing a lot of problems, it’s not just for walkers and cyclists.”

Members questioned the effects heavy traffic would have upon the 18th Century bridge and were informed by planning officers that any repairs required for it would be the responsibility of the owner, although nobody was aware who that was.

Committee chairman Councillor Diana Ruff referred to the bridge formerly being used by packhorses, having historically been the main route between Barlow and Dronfield.

“I’d say that bridge is pretty tough if it's taking that sort of weight,” she added.

Members debated whether access to the fisheries could be altered to make it safer for vehicles travelling in and out.

Councillor Peter Elliott said: “I have no issue with this, we’re looking at the veranda/tackle shop and we’ve opened up a can of worms with the safety thing and so on.”

A motion was put forward to approve the application subject to conditions to set out a scheme of works and traffic management, as well as final conditions to be determined by the development manager.