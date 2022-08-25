Police appeal for witnesses after car and jewellery stolen in Derbyshire burglary raid
Derbyshire police are appealing for witnesses to come forward after burglars stole jewellery and a Mini Cooper car from a home in Barlborough.
The incident too place at 2.20pm on Saturday 20 August from a home in Fairburn Croft Crescent.
The items which were stolen included a dark grey Mini Cooper S, which has distinguishing features on the passenger side wing mirror, as ell as items of jewllery.
Distinctive items taken include a British Legion Weeping Poppy broach with a number of crystals in it,; various cufflinks including Sheffield Wednesday, David Beckham, silver Formula 1 racing car set, cricket ball set and a Sheffield Wednesday Cricket Ball.
Police say they would also like to speak to a group of three men who they believe were in the area at the time, aged in their late teens or early 20s and wearing dark clothing as they may be able to help with the investigation.
Officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone who may have come across these items since the burglary to come forward using any of the below methods and quote reference 22*484431:
Facebook – send a private message to our Facebook page
Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact
Website – Police have several crime reporting tools on their website or use the online contact form
Phone – you can call Derbyshire police on the non-emergency number 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website