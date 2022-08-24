Derbyshire offenders - from Chesterfield and Belper to Bakewell, Matlock, Heanor and Ilkeston - in court

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tamsin Bradley, 21, of Canalside Mews, Golden Valley: Guilty of assaulting a police constable. Fined £220, made to pay £85 court costs and £88 victim surcharge.

John Whileman, 58, of Walgrove Road, Walton: Guilty of harassment.

Jake Robinson, 26, of Church Lane, Temple Normanton, Chesterfield: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely being 50 miles per hour. Case adjourned.

Here's who has appeared before magistrates this week

Oliver salt, 26, of High Street, Alton: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 47 miles per hour and having no MOT. Fined £416, handed £42 victim surcharge and four penalty points.

Macauley Smith, 26, of Brook Avenue, Alfreton: Guilty of stalking. Handed 29-day building better relationships programme, 20 rehabilitation activity days, 150 hours unpaid work and a two-year restraining order. Made to pay £300 compensation, £300 court costs and a £95 victim surcharge.

Ugo Marrone, 33, of Stevenson house, Tapton Lock Hill, Chesterfield: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - namely 35 miles per hour. Fined £69, handed £34 victim surcharge and three penalty points.

Bradley Kerr, 24, of Leacroft Road, Winster: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - namely 35 miles per hour. Handed £22 victim surcharge and four penalty points.

The latest cases heard by Chesterfield and Derby magistrates

Jordan Anglesea, 27, of Station Road, Chesterfield: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - namely 36 miles per hour. Fined £100, handed £34 victim surcharge and three penalty points.

Stephen Hawkins, 51, of Friden Road, Bakewell: Guilty of towing a trailer with a poorly maintained breakaway cable. Fined £66, handed £34 victim surcharge and three penalty points.

Dylan Wilson, 25, of Loscoe Road, Heanor: Guilty of cannabis possession. Case sent to Derby Crown Court for sentence.

Marks Mokwena, 46, of Gorse Valley Road, Chesterfield: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £660, handed £66 victim surcharge, £85 court costs and six penalty points.

Rosie Madin, 26, of Danby Avenue, Old Whittington: Guilty of failing to notify the Department for Work and Pensions of a change of circumstances affecting entitlement to income support, a change in employment status affecting housing benefit entitlement and carers allowance. Jailed for 16 weeks suspended for 12 months. Handed £122 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

Manda-Lee McColl, 31, of Chesterfield Road, Belper: Guilty of driving unlicensed and uninsured. Fined £410, handed £41 victim surcharge, £90 court costs and six penalty points.

Derek Myers, 55, of Red Lion Square, Heanor: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - namely 38 miles per hour. Fined £220, handed £34 victim surcharge, £90 court costs and three penalty points.

Adele Moran, 56, of Holloway Road, Duffield: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 45 miles per hour. Fined £1,000, handed £100 victim surcharge, £90 court costs and five penalty points.

Patrick O'Brien, 35, of Netherthorpe Lane, Killamarsh: Guilty of driving uninsured and unlicensed. Fined £660, handed £66 victim surcharge, £90 court costs and six penalty points.

Harry Rodgerson, 26, of Upperwood Road, Matlock Bath: Guilty of driving uninsured with no MOT. Fined £660, handed £66 victim surcharge, £90 court costs and six penalty points.

Kyron Russell, 31, of Bown Close, Kilburn: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £660, handed £66 victim surcharge, £90 court costs and six penalty points.

Daniel Spencer, 28, of Loscoe Denby Lane, Loscoe, Heanor: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - namely 37 miles per hour. Fined £220, handed £34 victim surcharge, £90 court costs and three penalty points.

John Spencer, 73, of Wood Avenue, Creswell: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - namely 36 miles per hour. Fined £220, handed £34 victim surcharge, £90 court costs and three penalty points.

Kyle Sutcliffe, 30, of Jessop Street, Codnor: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £660, handed £66 victim surcharge, £90 court costs and six penalty points.

Connor Taylor, 23, of Buller Street, Ilkeston: Guilty of driving unlicensed and uninsured. Fined £300, handed £34 victim surcharge, £90 court costs and six penalty points.