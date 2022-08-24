Derbyshire offenders - from Chesterfield and Belper to Bakewell, Matlock, Heanor and Ilkeston - in court
Here are the latest cases heard by Chesterfield and Derby magistrates
Tamsin Bradley, 21, of Canalside Mews, Golden Valley: Guilty of assaulting a police constable. Fined £220, made to pay £85 court costs and £88 victim surcharge.
John Whileman, 58, of Walgrove Road, Walton: Guilty of harassment.
Jake Robinson, 26, of Church Lane, Temple Normanton, Chesterfield: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely being 50 miles per hour. Case adjourned.
Most Popular
-
1
Man found badly injured after attack near Chesterfield’s Crooked Spire has died
-
2
House of the Dragon: Derbyshire to star in new Game of Thrones prequel
-
3
Payroll clerk splurged on Mulberry handbags after £50,000 Chesterfield firm theft
-
4
Derbyshire police join appeal in hunt for murder suspect who could be anywhere in the country
-
5
Thousands of cannabis plants discovered at Derbyshire property – after police attend reports of break-in
Oliver salt, 26, of High Street, Alton: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 47 miles per hour and having no MOT. Fined £416, handed £42 victim surcharge and four penalty points.
Macauley Smith, 26, of Brook Avenue, Alfreton: Guilty of stalking. Handed 29-day building better relationships programme, 20 rehabilitation activity days, 150 hours unpaid work and a two-year restraining order. Made to pay £300 compensation, £300 court costs and a £95 victim surcharge.
Ugo Marrone, 33, of Stevenson house, Tapton Lock Hill, Chesterfield: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - namely 35 miles per hour. Fined £69, handed £34 victim surcharge and three penalty points.
Bradley Kerr, 24, of Leacroft Road, Winster: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - namely 35 miles per hour. Handed £22 victim surcharge and four penalty points.
Read More
Jordan Anglesea, 27, of Station Road, Chesterfield: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - namely 36 miles per hour. Fined £100, handed £34 victim surcharge and three penalty points.
Stephen Hawkins, 51, of Friden Road, Bakewell: Guilty of towing a trailer with a poorly maintained breakaway cable. Fined £66, handed £34 victim surcharge and three penalty points.
Dylan Wilson, 25, of Loscoe Road, Heanor: Guilty of cannabis possession. Case sent to Derby Crown Court for sentence.
Marks Mokwena, 46, of Gorse Valley Road, Chesterfield: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £660, handed £66 victim surcharge, £85 court costs and six penalty points.
Rosie Madin, 26, of Danby Avenue, Old Whittington: Guilty of failing to notify the Department for Work and Pensions of a change of circumstances affecting entitlement to income support, a change in employment status affecting housing benefit entitlement and carers allowance. Jailed for 16 weeks suspended for 12 months. Handed £122 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.
Manda-Lee McColl, 31, of Chesterfield Road, Belper: Guilty of driving unlicensed and uninsured. Fined £410, handed £41 victim surcharge, £90 court costs and six penalty points.
Derek Myers, 55, of Red Lion Square, Heanor: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - namely 38 miles per hour. Fined £220, handed £34 victim surcharge, £90 court costs and three penalty points.
Adele Moran, 56, of Holloway Road, Duffield: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 45 miles per hour. Fined £1,000, handed £100 victim surcharge, £90 court costs and five penalty points.
Patrick O'Brien, 35, of Netherthorpe Lane, Killamarsh: Guilty of driving uninsured and unlicensed. Fined £660, handed £66 victim surcharge, £90 court costs and six penalty points.
Harry Rodgerson, 26, of Upperwood Road, Matlock Bath: Guilty of driving uninsured with no MOT. Fined £660, handed £66 victim surcharge, £90 court costs and six penalty points.
Kyron Russell, 31, of Bown Close, Kilburn: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £660, handed £66 victim surcharge, £90 court costs and six penalty points.
Daniel Spencer, 28, of Loscoe Denby Lane, Loscoe, Heanor: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - namely 37 miles per hour. Fined £220, handed £34 victim surcharge, £90 court costs and three penalty points.
John Spencer, 73, of Wood Avenue, Creswell: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - namely 36 miles per hour. Fined £220, handed £34 victim surcharge, £90 court costs and three penalty points.
Kyle Sutcliffe, 30, of Jessop Street, Codnor: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £660, handed £66 victim surcharge, £90 court costs and six penalty points.
Connor Taylor, 23, of Buller Street, Ilkeston: Guilty of driving unlicensed and uninsured. Fined £300, handed £34 victim surcharge, £90 court costs and six penalty points.
Liam Turner, 25, of Cauldon Drive, Holme Hall, Chesterfield: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £660, handed £66 victim surcharge, £90 court costs and six penalty points.