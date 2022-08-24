Developer launches appeal after plan to build homes in Chesterfield countryside is thrown out
A developer has launched an appeal after an application to build 14 homes in open countryside just outside of the Chesterfield settlement boundary was rejected.
Faith Homes Ltd made the appeal over the decision by North East Derbyshire District Council to reject its application for a development of 14 four-bedroomed homes and garaging on land north west of Mile Hill House, Mansfield Road, Mile Hill, Hasland.
At the time, the authority gave three reasons for this - the first that it was on land outside the settlement boundary that was not allocated for housing, the second that the proposed homes were 'at odds' with the character of the area and the third that insufficient assessment of the grassland had been undertaken.
Read More
Most Popular
-
1
Derbyshire property: Fairytale cottage surrounded by woodland has exceptional countryside views
-
2
Care home and apartment block plans for Chesterfield site
-
3
Amazing photos capture Barlow carnival in pictures
-
4
Places in the Derbyshire Dales and Peak District where property is the most expensive
-
5
Last few chances to buy house at the new Derbyshire housing development
Among its stated grounds for appeal, Faith Homes Ltd claims two similar housing applications for the land have previously been permitted - one for 15 homes and another for ten homes.
The developer argues proposed new planting and landscaping would ensure the development was not a 'prominent feature on the wider landscape', and states a grassland survey is currently being carried out, as required.
The appeal is currently being considered by the Planning Inspectorate.
Under the appeal process, the inspectorate will make a decision based on the material submitted to the local planning authority; all the appeal documents; any relevant legislation and policies, including changes to legislation, any new Government policy or guidance and any new or emerging development plan policies since the local planning authority’s decision was issued.