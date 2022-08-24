Developer launches appeal after plan to build homes in Chesterfield countryside is thrown out

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Faith Homes Ltd made the appeal over the decision by North East Derbyshire District Council to reject its application for a development of 14 four-bedroomed homes and garaging on land north west of Mile Hill House, Mansfield Road, Mile Hill, Hasland.

At the time, the authority gave three reasons for this - the first that it was on land outside the settlement boundary that was not allocated for housing, the second that the proposed homes were 'at odds' with the character of the area and the third that insufficient assessment of the grassland had been undertaken.

The site of the controversial housing scheme

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Among its stated grounds for appeal, Faith Homes Ltd claims two similar housing applications for the land have previously been permitted - one for 15 homes and another for ten homes.

The developer argues proposed new planting and landscaping would ensure the development was not a 'prominent feature on the wider landscape', and states a grassland survey is currently being carried out, as required.

The appeal is currently being considered by the Planning Inspectorate.