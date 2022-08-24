News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Developer launches appeal after plan to build homes in Chesterfield countryside is thrown out

A developer has launched an appeal after an application to build 14 homes in open countryside just outside of the Chesterfield settlement boundary was rejected.

By Christina Massey, Local Democracy Reporter
Wednesday, 24th August 2022, 3:12 pm

Faith Homes Ltd made the appeal over the decision by North East Derbyshire District Council to reject its application for a development of 14 four-bedroomed homes and garaging on land north west of Mile Hill House, Mansfield Road, Mile Hill, Hasland.

At the time, the authority gave three reasons for this - the first that it was on land outside the settlement boundary that was not allocated for housing, the second that the proposed homes were 'at odds' with the character of the area and the third that insufficient assessment of the grassland had been undertaken.

Read More

Read More
Chesterfield man found not guilty of manslaughter after hitting next door neighb...
The site of the controversial housing scheme

Most Popular

Among its stated grounds for appeal, Faith Homes Ltd claims two similar housing applications for the land have previously been permitted - one for 15 homes and another for ten homes.

The developer argues proposed new planting and landscaping would ensure the development was not a 'prominent feature on the wider landscape', and states a grassland survey is currently being carried out, as required.

The appeal is currently being considered by the Planning Inspectorate.

Under the appeal process, the inspectorate will make a decision based on the material submitted to the local planning authority; all the appeal documents; any relevant legislation and policies, including changes to legislation, any new Government policy or guidance and any new or emerging development plan policies since the local planning authority’s decision was issued.

Chesterfield